Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Tweet Was Intended To Be A Threat Against Him

Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that Adam Schiff would pay a price for leading the impeachment inquiry against him. While speaking on Meet the Press, Shiff replied to the tweet saying that he believed the message was meant to be a threat against him.

The California Democrat spoke with Chuck Todd on NBC News on Sunday morning when he was asked about the tweet.

“Look at the president’s tweets about me today saying I should pay a price…” Schiff said.

“Do you take that as a threat?” Todd asked.

“I think it is intended to be,” Schiff confirmed.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump attacked Schiff and the impeachment inquiry in a series of tweets.

“The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded,” he tweeted. “Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!”

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” he added.

The message was met with intense backlash, with some suggesting that the tweet seemed to be a threat against the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Others pushed back on the accusation, saying that Trump was only saying that Democrats like Schiff and Nancy Pelosi would pay the price for the impeachment at the ballot box in upcoming elections. Jake Tapper alleged that Schiff has received death threats in the wake of the scandal.

Trump’s legal team had put its focus on Schiff during its opening arguments on Saturday, and the Democrat has faced criticism of his own after saying that Republicans in the Senate were being pressured to acquit the president in the impeachment trial.

Schiff has been pushing publicly for the Senate to allow witnesses and additional documents as part of the impeachment trial. Right now, GOP leaders have said that they don’t think new witnesses and documents are necessary to hear the case. Schiff has argued that a trial cannot be fair and complete without allowing a range of evidence.

WATCH: Chuck Todd asks Rep. Schiff about his opening statement during House impeachment hearings. #MTP #IfItsSunday

@chucktodd: ”You were also a star of their defense as well, including … your opening statement on the phone call. Any regrets?” pic.twitter.com/01C4iyl7GZ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 26, 2020

Trump was made aware of the interview between Schiff and Todd, because the president commented on the interview shortly after it aired. Trump called Todd’s show “Meet the Corrupt Press” and said that Todd hadn’t pushed Schiff enough during the interview. He added that he believed Schiff made a false statement to Congress when the Democratic leader paraphrased the phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.