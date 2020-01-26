WWE News: Photos Show A Lot Of Empty Seats For Tonight’s NXT ‘Worlds Collide’ Event

Tickets were selling slow for the event, and the pics from tonight prove that to be true.

Professional wrestling isn’t nearly as popular as it used to be, but WWE still continues to bring in plenty of fans each year. On Saturday evening, NXT and NXT UK faced off against one another in a special event known as Worlds Collide during the Royal Rumble weekend. While it’s true that many wrestling events aren’t pure sell-outs anymore, photos from tonight’s event prove that ticket sales remained rather slow.

The event was quite a special one as it brought two brands together to face off in a series of matches. Being held in Houston, the site of Sunday night’s Royal Rumble, Worlds Collide brought both versions of the yellow brand into one spot to battle it out for supremacy.

In recent weeks, there were whispers going around that tickets weren’t selling overly well for the NXT vs. NXT UK event, but no official numbers. Even though sold out events aren’t overly common in this present day, one would think that these popular brands would do well with fans on the weekend of a major WWE pay-per-view.

Ringside News happened to get some confirmation that ticket sales weren’t overly huge for Worlds Collide thanks to some photos from the event. In the pictures, you can clearly see that the soft camera side is quite empty in the Toyota Center.

Another shot of those in attendance showed that there really weren’t a ton of filled seats on either side of the ring.

Just because there are empty seats at Worlds Collide, it doesn’t mean that the event is a failure of any kind. Huge matches made it a highly anticipated pay-per-view, but it just appears as if there wasn’t a ton of interest for fans to attend it in person.

Most times, wrestling promotions will move fans from other seats to the hard-camera side to make sure things look good.

Back in December, a picture started making the rounds from the WWE Network special called Starrcade, as reported by The Inquisitr. It was very much the same case with that event that it is for Worlds Collide as the soft-side of the camera featured a lot of empty seats that wouldn’t be shown to the fans at home.

With superstars from both NXT and NXT UK on the card, one would think that there would have been more tickets sold for Worlds Collide. Still, those on the card have been putting on an incredible event with some great matches and fantastic performances. Photos like this are always going to circulate with speculation making it worse than it is, but the fans are all still having a great time.