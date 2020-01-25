Bernie Sanders On Hillary Clinton Saying ‘Nobody Likes Him’: ‘This Is Not The Kind Of Rhetoric We Need’

In an interview with CBS Evening News broadcast on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders discussed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s recent remarks about him, reports Mediaite.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, Clinton repeated the criticism made in an upcoming documentary about her life. According to Clinton, “nobody likes” Sanders, and he “got nothing done” over the course of his political career.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee also slammed members of the Sanders campaign, as well as the senator’s supporters, dismissing them as “Bernie Bros,” and suggesting that they deliberately target and harass women candidates.

Asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell whether he heard about Clinton’s statements, Sanders shook his head, stating, “I have. Of course. I’m sorry for what Secretary Clinton had to say.”

“I know she said that nobody likes me, right?” he clarified, stating that Clinton’s “rhetoric” is not needed at a time when Democrats need to unite in order to defeat President Donald Trump.

“I mean this is not the kind of rhetoric that we need right now when we are trying to bring the Democratic Party together to defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Sanders also said that “it’s been quite a while” since he spoke to Clinton, adding that he is looking forward to her support in the general election, should he win the Democratic nomination.

“What Secretary Clinton did indicate, I was glad to hear this, is that she would support the Democratic nominee, and if that’s me, I look forward to her support,” he said.

In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton refused to explicitly state that she would support Sanders against Trump. Refusing to commit to supporting the senator when asked whether she would do so, the former secretary of state replied that she is “not going to go there yet.”

As Salon reported, Clinton’s remarks caused an uproar, especially among progressives in the Democratic Party. In a subsequent statement, she clarified her remarks. Although she did not explicitly state that she would back Sanders against Trump, Clinton promised to “do whatever I can” to support the Democratic nominee.

Polling suggest that Sanders is popular and well-liked. For instance, according to Morning Consult, he has the highest favorability rating of any Democratic White House hopeful, with only 17 percent of Democratic primary voters holding an unfavorable view of him, and 71 percent viewing him favorably. Furthermore, Sanders is the most popular senator in the country, and enjoys a high approval rating of 65 percent.

Sanders seems to be in a good position to win the Democratic nomination, and remains one of the leading candidates in the race, which is increasingly starting to look like a two-way contest between him and former Vice President Joe Biden.