‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Summer Feels Stupid

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 27 reveal a significant moment between Kyle and Summer that could change everything in Kyle and Lola’s marriage. Plus, Amanda has had enough of being Billy’s confidant while he’s married to Victoria.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) have unfinished business, according to SheKnows Soaps. The exes go to San Francisco on a trip for Jabot, and while they’re there, they have great business success. Before they left, Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) fought, and they didn’t really fully make up before Kyle left Genoa City with Summer. That puts Kyle on dangerous ground, especially since Summer asks some pointed questions that make Kyle wonder if he made the right choice marrying Lola.

Ultimately, Kyle and Summer celebrate a massive win for Jabot, and when Kyle doesn’t text Lola after texting Jack (Peter Bergman) to share the good news, it’s clear that something is wrong. After they discuss Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson) being finished, Summer declares that she’s completely happy with her life. However, when she asks Kyle the same question, he cannot give her the same response. Ultimately, they kiss, but after, Summer feels stupid and leaves.

Back in Genoa City, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts boundaries in place with Billy (Jason Thompson). She already advised Billy to talk to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about what he’s feeling. Still, when Amanda learns that Victoria was less than thrilled about the whole thing, she realizes she’s inadvertently come in between partners. While Billy has referred to Victoria as his wife, the truth is, they only had a commitment ceremony last time and didn’t make anything official, so a breakup wouldn’t be very hard legally, at least. Regardless of Billy and Vicki’s arrangement, she wants no part in being a homewrecker, and that’s how she’s starting to feel.

Billy clearly still wants Amanda’s friendship, but she’s unwilling to continue as they have if Victoria is not on board. Victoria made it quite clear that it hurt her that instead of confiding in her, Billy chose to confide in a stranger like Amanda. Of course, when Billy opened up to her, Victoria was not willing to accept him as he is. She wants him to continue getting therapy and working on himself. He wants her to realize that there’s just part of him that is always restless and enjoys the thrill of gambling. At this point, they’re at a standstill, but Amanda dumping Billy as a friend may end up causing him to make a dramatic change.