‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Claims Charli Burnett Is Full Of ‘Sh*t’ As Lala Kent Slams Her As A ‘Moron’

Jax Taylor doesn't believe Charli Burnett has never had pasta.

Jax Taylor and Lala Kent called Charli Burnett out on Instagram after she was seen telling her co-star on Tuesday night’s Vanderpump Rules that she had never tried pasta because she believed it would result in her gaining weight.

After the comment was made, Jax took aim at his new co-star in the caption of a photo taken during the show and a short time later, Kent was prompted to weigh in on the situation with a comment of her own.

“You’re gonna tell me you never had mac n cheese? I feel sorry for you! But I also think you’re full of [sh*t],” Taylor wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo on January 23.

After seeing that Taylor had suggested Burnett was lying about having not had pasta, Kent slammed the SUR Restaurant employee as a “moron.”

“She’s a f**king moron,” Kent wrote in her comment.

Then, after seeing that a follower of Taylor’s had said her message about Burnett was “a little harsh,” Kent said that when it came to the statements Burnett made during Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, she believed that it was “stupid” for her co-star to suggest pasta was the reason people are fat.

Burnett joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 last year along with fellow newbies Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Danica Dow and was also added to the staff of SUR Restaurant, where Taylor works with co-star Scheana Marie. As fans have seen Burnett has been featured at the restaurant as a waitress who is being trained with Kathan throughout the show’s first few episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her thoughts on Burnett and the other new cast members during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show earlier this month after Taylor suggested they were “thirsty.” At the time, she labeled her new co-stars as “fresh meat” and applauded the newbies for integrating themselves quite well into the already established cast.

“They’ve integrated on many levels and you know I think the thing that works so well with this show and why people are so obsessed with it is because the authenticity of the friendships,” she said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Vanderpump then said that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff series features people who are genuinely friends with one another, which makes for a great season and a great show.