Saweetie Fans Herself In Skintight Floral Dress

For Saweetie’s latest Instagram upload, the “My Type” hitmaker looks nothing short of incredible.

The rapper stunned fans in a skintight dress with a floral print all over. The fairly low-cut number displayed her décolletage which she left it bare with no accessories. Saweetie applied a bold red lip and wore silver jeweled dangling earrings that shimmered in the light. The “Icy Grl” songstress rocked eyeshadow, black mascara and owned her dark hair up in a bun which she tied up with black oriental hair sticks. She sported long white acrylic nails and put on a couple of rings for the finishing touch.

The short video clip consisted of Saweetie holding a red and silver sparkly fan. She was filmed in front of a plain white backdrop by a window and fanned herself throughout the clip. She lifted her other arm and felt her smooth hair and turned around so she could show the detailing of the garment from the back. The “Up Now” entertainer looked directly at the camera lens over her shoulder with a fierce expression and continued fanning herself.

At the end, she held her stomach, laughed and walked off.

For her caption, she told fans that she would “breathe later” which implied the star may have been sucking in her stomach while the video was being taken.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 547,000 likes, over 5,281 comments, and has been watched 1.2 million times, proving to be popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“How are you this gorgeous?” one user questioned, adding the flame emoji.

“Your body is literally perfect,” another shared.

“Who allowed you to be this BEAUTIFUL?'” a third fan remarked.

“Loll I need whatever corset/waist trainer you got sis,” a fourth follower commented.

When it comes down to her Instagram content, Saweetie is no stranger to sending fans into a meltdown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the rising star wowed in a white crop top that was cut open in the middle and stapled together by lots of safety pins. She paired the look with a denim jacket and full-length jeans that had hair clips going down the side of both items of clothing. Saweetie paired the ensemble with white-and-blue Nike sneakers and blinged herself up with silver chains and large hoop earrings. She rocked her dark hair in a high ponytail and had long acrylic nails. Her upload contained numerous bits of content including up-close pics of her outfit which showed off the little details.