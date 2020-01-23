WWE News: NXT Superstar Says He ‘Didn’t Care’ About His Match At ‘Survivor Series’

Since his debut early last year, WALTER has made a huge impact on NXT, winning the NXT UK Championship in April and teaming up with his fellow black-and-gold brand mainstays from across the pond at last year’s Survivor Series. However, in a recent interview, the Austrian superstar admitted that he didn’t care too much about his performance at the aforementioned WWE pay-per-view, which saw Team NXT and Team Raw fall short to Team SmackDown in the men’s Triple Threat elimination match.

As noted by Metro UK, WALTER didn’t get much time to shine during the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series, as he found himself pinned after less than three minutes in the ring. As the 32-year-old bruiser recalled to the publication, it was a “mistake” for him to team up with U.S.-based colleagues such as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in the storyline leading up to the pay-per-view, as well as during the event itself.

‘I wasn’t invested in that,” he said.

“I didn’t care. I care about my guys, my group, I care about the sport, but I don’t care about all those people being angry [with] each other.”

‘It was a weird match too – three five-men [sic] tag teams, and always three guys in the ring,” WALTER continued, turning his focus toward the men’s Survivor Series match itself. “That’s when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. There’s 15 of you, you’ve got to do something.”

With WALTER’s Imperium faction set to take on Adam Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era at WWE’s World Collide event on Saturday, the burly grappler told Metro UK that he’s looking forward to the match, stressing that he expects the top NXT stable to provide “good competition” and fuel his passion for such when they face off at the upcoming event.

Although WALTER competes on both NXT UK and the main NXT brand, with many fans hoping that he moves to the United States to represent the latter, he reiterated his previous comments about wanting to remain based in Europe so he could spend more time with his family and avoid having to work a considerably more grueling touring schedule. He suggested to Metro UK that he wouldn’t mind staying in the United States “a bit,” but isn’t interested in a full-time move at this point.

The reigning NXT UK Champion, however, expressed interest in a potential Royal Rumble match appearance in the future, as the titular main event’s “every man for himself” setup is something that works in his favor.