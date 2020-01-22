Toyota Is Recalling 2.9 Million Vehicles In The U.S. To Fix A Potentially Deadly Airbag Defect

Toyota has announced that it is recalling as many as 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S to fix a potentially deadly vehicle safety issue. In a press release issued on January 21, the company revealed that it had identified a potential defect with an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that is used to receive signals from crash sensors located on the affected vehicles.

According to CBS News, these defective ECUs are affected by a specific type of electrical noise that typically occurs during a crash. The affected ECUs do not have adequate protection against this electrical noise and as a result, it could impede its ability to detect a crash and deploy the airbags in time. Toyota adds that the defect could also result in the seatbelt pre-tensioner functionality being compromised on the affected vehicles. This could lead to an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash, the company says.

As a measure to mitigate this issue, all 2.9 million vehicles that could be potentially affected by this issue shall be examined. Vehicles that are found to be affected shall be equipped with a new noise filter between the airbag control unit and its wire harness. The noise filter shall only be installed post examination at a Toyota workshop.

Toyota has assured that the new filter shall be provided to vehicle owners at no cost. Toyota shall also notify owners of each of the affected vehicles via first class mail. The company expects to complete this exercise by mid-March.

A Toyota technician is pictured undertaking a recall repair on a Toyota Corolla Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Vehicles that are affected by the issue include some Toyota Corolla models sold between 2011-2019, Toyota Matrix models sold between 2011-2013, Toyota Avalon cars sold between 2012-2018, and Toyota Avalon Hybrid models that were sold between 2013 and 2018.

While Toyota shall individually inform every owner potentially affected by this recall, customers can also visit Toyota’s recalls portal or the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recalls portal to check if their vehicle is a part of the exercise. On the website, all the customer needs to do is to enter their Vehicle Identification Number or license plate information, and they shall be presented with all the relevant information.

Incidentally, this is the second instance of Toyota vehicles being involved in a nationwide recall over safety issues in the past few months. In December, The Inquisitr had reported about Toyota vehicles being part of another recall involving airbags manufactured by Takata Corporation. In that instance, cars made by other manufacturers, including BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, and Volkswagen-owned Audi, were also part of a nation-wide product recall that affected more than 1.4 million vehicles.