‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Favorite May Be Cast In ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

The rumor sees Kristofer Hivju joining the Season 2 lineup for 'The Witcher.'

Netflix‘s new epic fantasy series, The Witcher, maybe scoring another Game of Thrones star according to Forbes.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Game of Thrones as well as Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Already, viewers may recognize Queen Calanthe from Game of Thrones. She appeared briefly in Season 5 of the HBO series as Maggy the Frog, the witch visited by a young Cersei Lannister and the one who gave her the devastating prophecy that would see all of her children die before her. However, there may now be another Game of Thrones actor making the move across to Netflix.

Kristofer Hivju, who played the wildling called Tormund Giantsbane, could be joining the Season 2 cast. While the details noted are not by any means confirmed, there is reason to suspect Hivju could be associated with The Witcher, according to Redanian Intelligence.

Recently, an Instagram post by The Witcher director Stephen Surjik tagged Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra along with Hivju in an image. Previously, Surjik has never worked with Hivju. In addition, the post has since been deleted.

Hijvu has also started following three Witcher social media accounts. While this may mean that he is simply a fan of the series, added to the deleted Instagram post by Surjik, it could add weight to the rumors swirling surrounding his casting in Season 2.

As to who Hivju will play, the guess is that he could be cast as a character called Nivellen. The reason behind this also ties into his Game of Thrones character, who was known to “associate” with bears as well as his physique also matching the character. Nivellen is a man cursed to look like a bear in the short story A Grain Of Truth, which is believed to be included in Season 2 of The Witcher.

While all of this is mere speculation at the moment, Redanian Intelligence did correctly deduce that Emma Appleton was cast as Renfri in Season 1 of The Witcher, so the potential is there that another correct assumption has been made. However, viewers will likely have to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix regarding the matter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 2 of The Witcher may also see Stars Wars legend, Mark Hamill, joining the lineup. Fans have long wanted Hamill cast as Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, Vesemir. While the series showrunner, Lauren Hissrich, is also keen, as yet, no casting has commenced for this character and viewers will have to wait and see.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.