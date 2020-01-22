Savannah Chrisley Shares Stunning Throwback With Her Makeup Artist: ‘She’s One Of My Best Friends’

Savannah Chrisley stunned in another red-hot social media share that was posted to her Instagram account yesterday. As those who follow the reality star know, Chrisley is never shy when it comes to showing off glimpses of her life with fans, and she regularly posts a wide range of photos that include fashion-forward shots as well as snaps from various projects that she is working on. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the beauty looked amazing in a throwback.

Savannah did not specifically tag her location in the photo, but she was in a room with a red backdrop just behind her. The reality star was all smiles as she stood next to her makeup artist, Emily Jimison, looking right into her eyes. For the occasion, the blond beauty rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss, in addition to a beautiful pair of silver hoop earrings. In the throwback post, the reality star wore her short, blond tresses down and behind her ears.

The 22-year-old showed off her killer fashion sense once again, rocking a white outfit with a multicolored pattern all over it, while she held a large bouquet of white roses in her hands. Just like Savannah, Emily looked like a million bucks. The makeup artist wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included matte lipstick. In the caption of the photo, Savannah gushed over how much she loves Emily.

Since the photo went live on the Chrisley Knows Best star’s page, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 38,000 likes and more than 100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over the sweet friendship that the two ladies share. A few more were left speechless and commented with emoji rather than words.

“Savannah I think you are so pretty I love to meet you you seem so down to earth person,” one fan gushed.

“Nothing like good friends,” a second fan chimed in along with a single red heart emoji.

“She’s very beautiful too!! Two beauties,” one more follower wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Savannah amazed fans with another stunning post, that time in a photo with her fiance, Nic Kerdiles. In the snap, the blond beauty cozied up to her man and couldn’t help but gush over his new business venture in real estate. That post garnered over 100,000 likes.