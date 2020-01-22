Lil’ Kim Wears Sheer White Top, Latex Miniskirt, Studded Thigh-High Boots & Contact Lenses For Fierce Look

For Lil’ Kim’s latest Instagram uploads, the rap icon is wowing her followers with an eye-catching look.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved, sheer white top that had fluffy sleeves. Underneath, Kim appeared to be wearing a low-cut black garment which exposed her chest. She paired the item of clothing with a black latex miniskirt, which she accessorized with a Valentino belt that had a large gold “V” on it. The “Magic Stick” songstress rocked white, studded thigh-high boots that covered her legs and opted for a large white hat.

Kim is known for owning different colored hair and sports dark locks for the occasion. She applied a glossy lip and black mascara. She gave the look that extra bit of edge and put in white eye contacts.

In the first photo that displayed her ensemble, she posed in an empty room. She placed one hand on her hat and the other beside her. Kim looked directly at the camera with a fierce expression and oozed confidence with one leg over the other.

Behind her appeared a Valentino handbag, which had the same “V” design her belt had.

In another Instagram upload, Kim was photographed in the exact same location. The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper was pictured more side-on and put both her hands beside her. She still had one leg placed in front of the other but owned a softer expression. However, the contacts still made her look effortlessly fierce.

For both captions, she mentioned designer Valentino, who helped her achieve this killer look.

In under one day, her posts racked up thousands of likes and comments, proving to be popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“Why she gotta be so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“The designers always loved Lil’ Kim… you put females rappers on the map for fashion,” another shared.

“The ultimate fashion icon,” a third fan remarked.

“The best to ever do it!!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Kim is known for taking risks and wearing eye-popping garments when it comes to fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shimmered in an unzipped jacket and tiny shorts that matched. She paired the look with metallic gold, knee-high boots, applied a glossy lip, and sported black eye makeup. She opted for white, pointy acrylic nails and stunned with long, wavy brunette hair that fell down to her waist. Kim posed in front of a plain wall and looked nothing short of incredible.