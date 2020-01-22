Alicia Keys Goes Topless & Makeup-Free For New Album Artwork, ‘Alicia’

Alicia Keys has announced that she will be dropping a new album very soon and shared the artwork for the project.

The “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal that her seventh studio album, ALICIA, will be released worldwide on March 20.

For the artwork attached, Keys appears four times. She sported a simple look and didn’t opt for any visible items of clothing or accessories. The singer has been vocal about not wearing makeup in recent years and stunned her followers with a fresh face. The “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” songstress boasted her natural beauty by pulling back her braided hair off her face, wearing her locks in a bun.

In the top, left-hand corner of the cover, she was photographed posing in front of an orange backdrop, looking directly at the camera. Keys parted her lips and showcased her beautiful collarbones.

In the top, right-hand corner, she displayed her profile, posing to her right. The “You Don’t Know My Name” chart-topper turned away from the camera and showed off the details of her braided hair. In the bottom left shot, Keys looked to her left and flaunted her profile again from the opposite side. Both photos had different shades of purple behind her.

In the bottom right corner, she was pictured from behind, which captured her upper back, hair, ears, and shoulders in front of a green backdrop.

The illusion for the artwork is that Keys has been photographed from four different sides and angles.

The announcement proved popular with her 17.7 million Instagram followers, racking up more than 525,000 likes and over 5,380 comments.

The “If I Ain’t Got You” entertainer has yet to tell fans how many songs will be on the upcoming release and the names of the tracks. However, fans haven’t got too long until the project is released.

To promote the record, she will embark on a world tour that is scheduled to go across Europe and North America.

According to Alicia Keys’ official website, she will kick off the European tour in Dublin, Ireland, on June 5. She will continue across the U.K. and will finish the first leg in Krakow, Poland, on July 20.

The North American leg will begin shortly after on July 28 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will continue until September. The final date of the tour as of now is currently on September 22 in Hollywood, Florida.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Keys will also be releasing her first autobiography, More Myself: A Journey, shortly after her album in the springtime.