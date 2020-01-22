‘Saturday Night Live’ Honors Show Host Adam Driver With Highlight Reel Of Memorable Clips

Saturday Night Live honored Adam Driver with a highlight reel of his most memorable show clips shared to Instagram. The montage showcased some of the most hilarious skits the actor has been featured in as he prepares to host the late-night comedy sketch series for the third time.

The actor will be helming SNL’s first show of 2020 with musical guest Halsey.

If Adam’s past work on the series is any indication of what viewers can expect, fans of the long-running series, now in its 45th season, are in for a real treat.

The Marriage Story actor, best known for his work in the Star Wars film series and on the HBO series Girls, will take to the Studio 8H stage alongside series stars Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Bowen Yang.

Fans of both the series and the actor believed the three-minute segment of clips was hilarious and shared their excitement for Adam’s return in the comments section of the post.

“Everyone say thank you SNL for giving us new Adam content in a few days,” remarked one fan of the series and the actor.

“It’s time SNL just had Adam Driver and John Mulaney alternate hosting every week,” said a second Instagram user of the show’s writers using the talents of both Adam and the comedian to perfection with their carefully written skits featuring both men during their separate turns as hosts.

“I always appreciate it when the hosts clearly put extra energy into their week, rehearsing more, taking each character more seriously and diving into them with gusto. Adam Driver has been one of the best over the last few years!!!” stated a third fan.

Following Adam’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, the show also announced two other hosts and musical guests that viewers can look forward to in the coming weeks.

On February 1, NFL star JJ Watt and musical guest Luke Combs will take the stage. For the February 8 episode, RuPaul will host and Justin Bieber will perform.

The host of competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race and star of Netflix’s AJ and the Queen will be hosting the show for the first time.

This will be the third time Justin will appear on the series. He first took the stage as a musical guest in 2010 followed by a dual hosting and performing gig in 2013.