Jinger Duggar Rocks A Red Dress, Which Has Fans Convinced She Is Hiding A Baby Bump

Duggar fans are once again wondering if Jinger Duggar could be pregnant.

Jinger Duggar turned 26-years-old on December 21. However, it took her a month after her special day to share the details about her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, throwing her a surprise party. The Counting On star also posted a couple of photos that has left her fans wondering if there will be a baby announcement soon.

Jeremy surprised his famous wife with a birthday party in December surrounded by a few of her closest friends. As seen in the picture that was shared on Instagram, Jinger is rocking a red-and-black dress with flowers imprinted all over. It features a high neckline with the skirt hanging right above her knees, showing off a little more leg than what fans are used to seeing from the Duggar women. The cute number also features an empire waist, which makes the skirt very loose around her petite frame. She paired the outfit with matching black shoes.

The mom of one let her long, blond highlighted hair fall down around her shoulders. This photo has a handful of Jinger’s followers convinced that she is expecting baby No. 2. They believe that the loose-fitting dress is evidence that she is pregnant.

“AM I SENSING BABY NUMBER 2 on the way???????” one excited fan asked.

“Looks like a maternity dress,” another follower said.

While no baby announcement was made by Jinger Duggar, she did say in her post that she was brought to tears by Jeremy’s thoughtful gesture of throwing her a surprise birthday party with a few helpers. She emphasized how thankful she is to have such good friends in her life. Jeremy also posted a similar photo with some sweet words for his wife.

“I wanted her to know how deeply she’s loved and what an incredible woman she is. It was a special night of celebrating Jinger,” he shared on the social media platform.

There wasn’t any mention of a second pregnancy for the reality TV couple just yet, but that doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be a baby bump hiding in this new snapshot. This time, however, Jinger just wanted everyone to know what a special time she had with her husband, daughter Felicity, 1, and her best friends that came out to help her celebrate.

Last month, Jinger Duggar got her share of birthday messages from many members of her family back in Arkansas and from her adoring fans as well. Sister Jessa Seewald wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram account expressing her feelings about her younger sibling. It was a heartfelt note, and her followers loved it.