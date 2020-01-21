Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model sizzled in her sporty ensemble.

On Tuesday, January 21, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 6.2 million followers.

In the photo, the social media sensation posed in a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets in the background. She stood in front of a marble kitchen island with a black backpack on top of it. The 35-year-old pulled out a container of 1st Phorm supplement powder from the bag. She turned her body to face away from the camera, giving fans a full view of her curvaceous side profile.

The model flaunted her fit physique in a sports bra in a mauve rose color and matching leggings, that left little to the imagination. The skintight workout gear accentuated her pert derriere and sculpted hips. Dolly kept the sporty look relatively simple and accessorized with only her sparkling engagement ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, a striking application that included glowing highlighter, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for 1st Phorm, noting that she consumes the company’s caffeinated supplement powder, Megawatt V2, to stay energized during her intensive training sessions.

Many of Dolly’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing as always,” gushed a fan.

“You are so beautiful so amazing!!!!!” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely gorgeous with a perfect body my pretty friend,” said another commenter.

“You look awesome my love. I love you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she posted a picture, in which she wore a long-sleeved crop top and matching mini skirt. That photo has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.