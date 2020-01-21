Teddi Mellencamp Reveals There’s More To ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Than Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville’s Drama

'RHOBH' Season 10 won't all be about Brandi Glanville's alleged affair with Denise Richards.

Teddi Mellencamp doesn’t want viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to think that Season 10 will be based around the current drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

While speaking to a group of reporters, including Hollywood Life, during a recent event, the pregnant reality star said that while she can’t really say anything about what exactly happened between Richards and Glanville, she noted that what fans of the series have been seeing online “is only a very small portion of what is going on.”

“I mean the biggest thing for me is that I never want to spoil part of the show or the experience for anyone, so I don’t want to comment too much…I want to let it actually play out so people see what happens,” she revealed.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Glanville has been hinting at her supposed affair with Richards on Twitter for the past several weeks and at one point last month, she told her fans and followers that she had been “Denised.” Then, in a second tweet shared around the same time, she seemingly accused someone of attempting to blackmail her.

“1-blackmail is illegal…2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)…3-sl*t shaming is soooooo last year,” she wrote in the second post.

Meanwhile, Richards has been completely silent about the issue online and has not yet released a statement of any kind.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this week that despite the ongoing rumors claiming Richards is refusing to film scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her co-stars, she’s actually still in touch with many of them.

“She always loved doing reality [TV], and she really does like the other women on the cast,” the insider said.

And while rumors of feuds amongst the cast have been swirling for several weeks, especially after Lisa Rinna called out Richards on Instagram for allegedly refusing to film the Season 10 finale episode at Dorit Kemsley’s home, the source added that Richards “talks to several” of her co-stars often.

The insider then said that although Richards and Glanville have appeared to be in a feud for over a month, the two women never actually came to blows with one another on camera and instead seemed pleasant during their filmed encounters.

Mellencamp first joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 for its eighth season.