‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Opens Up About How She Is Doing After Mom’s Passing

Late last year, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee lost her mom, Angie Douthit, who had battled cancer. The mom-of-three recently opened up to Champion Daily about how she has been doing since her mom passed last month.

Mackenzie revealed that she could use prayers for herself as well as for her family. She admits that she is trying to stay strong, but also has moments where she cries.

“I miss my mother so much already. I am 25 years old and have never been more than a week without her in my entire life. Its hard, its very hard,” Mackenzie said noting that for her the nights are “very hard.”

“I stay busy all hours of the day. And I’m ok. But nights are nearly impossible to get through to the morning. I run off of few hours of sleep a night no matter how many sleep aids I take. The anxiety attacks are awful, but I have hope time will heal,” Mackenzie explained.

Mackenzie is the mom of three young kids, sons Gannon and Broncs and daughter Jaxie. On top of being a mom to three little ones, Mackenzie also has a fitness program, Body By Mac, and coaches cheerleading. It is clear that she has a lot to keep her busy, but understandable that she is still missing her mom who she was very close with.

As fans of Teen Mom OG know, Mackenzie’s story on the latest season focused heavily on her mom and her illness. Angie also used her social media accounts to reach out to many people and Makenzie noted that her mom took her MTV platform and “ran with it in Christ.” Mackenzie revealed that her mom also wrote a book about her cancer battle before passing. The book is titled “God’s Plan” and is available on Amazon.

Mackenzie shared with her fans on Instagram that she had given an interview by sharing a black and white photo of her alongside her mother and including a long caption. She revealed that she had turned down other opportunities to give interviews about her mom, but decided to give a “one time tell all interview.” The post that Mackenzie shared had overwhelming support from her fans. The post had over 5,000 likes within the first hour of being posted. Not only that, but plenty of fans chimed in and left supportive comments for the Teen Mom OG star.