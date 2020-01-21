Mother Of Two Dies During Childbirth While Acting As A Surrogate

A mother of two children died while she gave birth to another couple’s baby. Last week, Michelle Reaves passed away from complications during childbirth. The baby made it, but the California mother did not, according to a CNN report.

The pregnancy with such a devastating ending marked the second time that Michelle served as a surrogate for the couple. After Michelle and her husband Chris completed their family with two children, Gage and Monroe, Michelle decided to give the gift of life to another family through surrogacy. The donations made to the GoFund Me started by Jaime Herwehe, a close family friend, are meant to help the family cover funeral costs for Michelle as well as to help her husband Chris and their two children as they begin their life without Michelle. At this time, the campaign has raised $58,662 of its $100,000 goal.

“Michelle has the best, most sarcastic, funny personality, and always had you laughing,” wrote Herwehe. “Michelle and Chris have two beautiful kids, Gage and Monroe, who my heart breaks for, knowing they won’t grow old with their mama.”

“For those of you who didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Michelle, she will always be known for the love she had for her family,” Herwehe wrote. “No one deserves to lose their mama so young or the mother of their children.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, roughly 700 women in the United States die during pregnancy, at delivery, or soon after delivery. The risk is about 23.8 deaths per 100,000 births. Unfortunately, women in the U.S. are more likely than women in other developed countries to pass away due to pregnancy or birth complications. The CDC believes that as many as half — or 350 per year — of the deaths are preventable. Such preventable causes include hemorrhage, severe high blood pressure, or infection. As for Michelle’s case, it isn’t clear what complications led to her death.

Surrogacy is often a topic in headlines, and Kim Kardashian famously added to her family with Kanye West through surrogacy after giving birth to her first two children and experiencing severe complications. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kim opened up about how serious the situation became when she gave birth to her oldest children, North and Saint. For the births of Kim and Kanye’s younger children, Chicago and Psalm, they opted to hire two separate surrogates to carry the embryos.

Sadly, for one California family, the unthinkable happened as Michelle gave the gift of life to another family for a second time. Her family has not commented publically about the situation.