‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman Celebrates Anniversary Milestone As Lauren

The Young and the Restless star Tracey Bregman shared some fantastic throwback photos of herself on Instagram in celebration of her anniversary as Lauren Fenmore Baldwin with the CBS Daytime drama.

Lauren, as portrayed by Bregman, debuted in Genoa City on January 21, 1983, which makes today the actress’s 37th anniversary with the sudser. To mark the momentous occasion, Bregman shared a series of 10 throwback pictures of herself on the show or with her castmates throughout the years, and they are certainly a trip down memory lane.

In the first image, the actress wore a green dress with one asymmetrical strap. She held a heart-eye emoji pillow that she peeked around with an open-mouthed smile. Bregman wore her long layered hair in soft curls, which fell around her face and over her shoulders. Shimmery eyeshadow and neutral lipstick completed the look.

Perhaps the most classic of the photos is the second one in the series. In it, Bregman was decked out as Lauren in 1980s style frosted, feathered hair that was very mullet-like. She had a French manicure, a wide-shouldered white lacy outfit, pearls, and glamorous makeup.

In the next snap, Bregman posed alongside her on-screen husband, Christian LeBlanc, who portrays Michael Baldwin. Next to them stood actress Eva Longoria, who portrayed Isabella Braña on the soap from 2001-2003.

A sexy shot of Lauren and Michael was fourth, and a montage of screenshots of the characters from their Christmas reunion with their son Fen (Zach Tinker) at Crimson Lights rounded out the fifth image. The next shot was also one featuring Lauren, Michael, and Fen.

For the seventh picture, LeBlanc took a selfie that featured Bregman and their co-star Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams), and the eighth image was a stunning 1980s throwback of Bregman with her co-star Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott). The second to last photograph was Lauren shaking her finger at Jack (Peter Bergman) in the Abbott mansion living room. Finally, she finished up the photo tribute to her time on Y&R with a picture that included herself, LeBlanc, Tinker, Kate Linder (Esther Valentine), Grig Rikaart (Kevin Fischer), and Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Fischer).

In the caption, Bregman noted that when she started the role as a teenager, she thought it was merely for the summer. However, things went well, and she’s been portraying Lauren ever since. The actress’s followers loved the anniversary post with more than 1,100 Instagram users hitting the “like” button in the first hour. Plus, dozens also left positive comments congratulating Bregman on the milestone as Lauren.

“I’ve enjoyed watching you since you began! Happy Anniversary!” gushed one viewer.

“Absolutely love these photos! I’ve watched since…a long time ago,” another fan noted.

“Congratulations! Here’s to many more years of Lauren on #YR!” wrote a happy follower.

“I always loved your style then and now. I loved your hair in the 80s. It was so nice, and you were the epitome of the 80s beauty, but look at you now. You’re the epitome of 2020s beauty. Way to go, lady,” a fourth fan praised.