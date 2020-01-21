Lisa Vanderpump Is Reportedly Unable To Fire Max Boyens From The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Boyens found himself in a racist Twitter scandal earlier this month.

Lisa Vanderpump reportedly would not be able to fire Max Boyens from the Vanderpump Rules cast, even if she wanted to.

According to an article from Radar Online on January 20, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member “doesn’t have the power to fire” Boyens after a number of racially-charged Twitter posts surfaced online earlier this month.

Bravo “is going to let this season play out before they make their decision,” an insider explained.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely seen, Boyens shared a number of tweets years ago that included the word “n***a” and another that featured the reality star saying that there was something about Asians that made him want to punch them in their mouths.

Understandably, a number of viewers of the show were highly offended and disgusted by the comments Boyens had made and wanted to see him fired. However, at this point in time, it doesn’t appear that Vanderpump, or Bravo, has taken any action against him at all.

While Boyens remains employed by Vanderpump and Bravo at this point in time, that isn’t to say that there won’t be ramifications for his comments in the future. In fact, according to Radar Online, there’s still a chance that Boyens could get the boot from his manager position at Vanderpump’s TomTom, which is co-owned by Ken Todd, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

For now, as the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 continue airing on Bravo, Vanderpump and her show have requested that Boyens keep his Twitter posts on mute.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump responded to the news of Boyens’ racially-charged tweets, as well as the tweets shared by Brett Caprioni, which also included the “n-word,” with a statement to Us Weekly last week.

“I do not condone any of the heinous comments made in the past by Max and Brett and I am glad they understand the severity of their offenses,” she said in the statement. “I embrace a community of diversity and do not tolerate bigotry of any form within my workplace.”

Also in her statement, Vanderpump said that both Boyens and Caprioni have matured as adult and shown remorse for the reckless statements they made.

“I do sincerely believe both have learned the power and impact words can have, and I have every hope this will be a lifelong lesson for them as we move into this new decade,” she added.