Brandy Norwood Looks Radiant In Neon Yellow Gown With Signature Braided Hair

The ’90s legend Brandy Norwood has brightened her fans’ timelines up with her latest Instagram upload and they aren’t mad in the slightest.

The “Learn the Hard Way” songstress stunned in a neon yellow gown that looked incredibly radiant on the star. The garment was short-sleeved and had buttons going up the top half of the middle. The shoulder pads were poofy and had an eye-catching floral pattern going down them. Norwood accessorized herself with numerous bracelets on both of her wrists and wowed in a thick gold choker going tightly around her neck. She opted for no necklaces for this look but wore a number of earrings.

The “What About Us” chart-topper rose to fame in the early ’90s and was known for her signature braided hair in Moesha and her early music career. The singer is still remembered for this look today and rocked long dark braids.

Norwood posed by a gate that was surrounded by green nature. She placed one hand on top of the gate and the other beside her. The “Almost Doesn’t Count” hitmaker looked to her right and caught the light beautifully. Her bone structure was glowing and looked like she hadn’t aged a day.

For her caption, she credited the designer, OTT.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 930 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“My girl, beautiful as ever!” one user wrote.

“Where the hell you been? We missing you. Okay, rant over. You look tf GOOD! Be fine dammit! Be fine!” another shared, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“Wow wow wow wow wowwww!!! My mouth is on the floor!!! Just GORGEOUS fave!!!!!! Absolutely stunning!!!!!” a third fan remarked passionately.

“You are definitely the definition of an #anomaly. There’s nobody like you and nobody does music like you. You can’t be duplicated,” a fourth follower commented.

The “Full Moon” entertainer has been quiet for the majority of January. However, she updated her Instagram bio and put the hashtag “February” underneath “be7” hinting that new material for her seventh studio album could be on its way. According to Billboard, it has been eight years since her last album.

Norwood has been vocal about being in the studio. Last August, she shared clips of herself in a recording booth, laying down vocals for a track. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans appreciated that she was showing them the process of her making new music and couldn’t wait to hear it.