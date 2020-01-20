‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Will Be A Limited Series With AMC

Season 1 of 'World Beyond' will premiere in April.

For those who are eagerly awaiting news regarding the latest Walking Dead spinoff series, World Beyond, a premiere date has just been announced as well as series run details. However, the details of the length of the new series might not be what fans want to read.

According to Forbes, World Beyond will run for as a limited series. Consisting of two short 10-episode seasons, it is unclear yet if Season 1 and two will run like an extended season of The Walking Dead, with a break in between the two or if it will run consecutively without a break. After speaking to AMC, Forbes is of the opinion that the two series will run together and without a break.

AMC’s Sarah Barlett offered the following explanation during the recent 2020 Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour.

“World Beyond is a two-season closed-ended series that will tell a very specific and distinct story. Scott Gimple, the chief content officer of this universe, and his team are planning other experiments in this space, including specials, digital short-form series and other innovations in form.”

Gimple has been very eager to broaden the world of the Walking Dead with a variety of different stories and layouts, not confining the world to the format of the original series and its spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead. Already, a trio of movies featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is in development that will also delve into the group that saved his life after an explosion at a bridge. It has also been confirmed that this group and the one recently featured in Fear and will be the same as the one to appear in World Beyond.

Macall Polay / AMC

In addition to the announcement of the series length, a premiere date has also been announced, according to Deadline. While Fear the Walking Dead quite often follows directly after the season conclusion for The Walking Dead, this year, World Beyond will do so. This means that the new series will premiere on April 12.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, World Beyond will feature a younger cast of characters and will tell the story from the perspective that they grew up with very little knowledge of the world from before the zombie apocalypse. Of course, with it being a limited series it will help to set up the premise for the further introduction of the group that rescued Rick in the original TV series.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on April 12 at 10 p.m. EST, with subsequent episodes airing at 9 p.m. every Sunday night.