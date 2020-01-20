‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Pose Outside Of Their New $1.7 Million Home

The Bravo stars are celebrating their move-in day.

Stassi Schroeder is officially a homeowner, and her new place is anything but basic. The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiance Beau Clark posed outside of their $1.7 million dream home as they moved into it over the weekend.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, the Bravo Tv personalities posed with their dogs on the front steps of their new home. Fans and famous friends, including fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Jax Taylor commented on the celebratory post.

“We are such adults af,” Lala wrote.

“Woohoooo!! Congrats guys welcome to the club!!!” Brittany added.

“I am so excited get drunk at new home!!” wrote Jax.

Summer House star Amanda Batula added that she can’t wait to visit the couple’s West Coast home, while Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz revealed that she has already been a guest at the Stassi and Beau’s new place.

“One solid hang in the books!” The Vanderpump Rules veteran wrote. “Can’t wait for so many fun memories!!! So excited for you both congrats congrats congrats!”

Stassi and Beau’s amazing Mediterranean-style mansion is located in the pricey Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, E! News reports. The outlet noted that while Stassi can now enjoy a large chef’s kitchen and a big back yard, she’s totally excited for a more basic amenity.

“Finally have central AC,” the Next Level Basic author shared on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve made it.”

Us Weekly revealed that the reality TV couple also documented their move-in day on their Instagram Stories. In one video, Stassi said her two dogs will have “so much room to run.” The ecstatic pups were later shown racing around the spacious, empty house.

The new homeowners later popped open a bottle of Dom Pérignon, courtesy of Stassi’s former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, who gave it to them as a gift following their engagement last summer.

Stassi and Beau are the latest Vanderpump Rules lovebirds to buy a home together after years of apartment living. Over the past year, newlyweds Jax and Brittany, as well as their besties Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, have moved into the same neighborhood in Valley Village.

“We all want our kids to grow up together,” Jax said, per People. “We’re all friends — we spend more time together off the show than we probably do on the show.”

On the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere, Sandoval did accuse Jax of trying to “one up” his house when his longtime friend bought a larger home in the same neighborhood. Jax explained that he needed a bigger house because he and Brittany are getting ready to start a family.