‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Talks Self-Doubt In Powerful New Instagram Post

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson spoke about self-doubt in a powerful new Instagram post where the dancer and wife of Val Chmerkovskiy revealed her struggles with these discouraging feelings and how she is on a continued journey in learning to cope with them.
Jenna revealed in a new series of statements that she has felt what she called a “whirlwind” of emotions lately. The dance pro revealed that she has always been a worrier and finds herself dealing with self-doubt on more than one occasion. She also compares herself to others.
The stunning dancer then revealed that she found a quote that has helped her through these challenging feelings. It stated that “the struggle ends when gratitude begins.”
I have had a whirlwind of emotions lately. There’s been a lot of noise and fluttering going on inside my own head. Ever since I can remember I have been a WORRIER. Unnecessary things swallow me whole. I often find me doubting myself, questioning myself, and comparing myself which leaves me in this constant internal battle. And then I came across this quote: . “The struggle ends when gratitude begins” I know without a doubt that when I am filled with a heart full of gratitude, I worry immensely less. I also find that I am more positive, happier, and not in my head as much. I have so much to be grateful for and I hate (and am ashamed) that negativity and worry tend to mask it sometimes! Anyways, starting this week off with a heart overflowing with GRATITUDE ????
Jenna has shared many personal stories of struggles of insecurity and self-doubt with her followers. While many Dancing with the Stars fans believe that being a television star, having an enviable marriage, handsome husband and a killer body means that Jenna has it all, her admissions show that outward appearances are not always what they seem.
Jenna wore jeans, a cream-colored dance sweater with her midriff bare, and exposed her bare feet as she danced for the cameras in the image seen above where she shared her feelings of self-doubt.
It’s taken me a full week to gather my emotions and words to express our first weekend teaching at @24sevendance …. . I grew up as a convention kid. Specifically a “Break the Floor” kid. The weekends I spent taking class from my favorite teachers/mentors ultimately lead me to believe in myself enough to pursue becoming a professional dancer. They helped give me the courage to take that leap of faith after my dreams!! I cherished these weekends with all my heart. . As I stood on stage next to my husband and looked out at the hungry faces of this next generation, I was overcome with butterflies at this FULL CIRCLE moment. The fact that I have the opportunity to educate young dancers and hopefully inspire/encourage them to pursue DANCE is a dream come true. I feel so blessed to call this “work”!! . Counting down the days until the next city!! ????????
Jenna can always rely on the love and support from her husband and Dancing with the Stars co-star Val Chmerkovskiy, who always applauds his wife for her honesty, talent, inner beauty and kind heart on the social media sharing site.
Fans were proud of Jenna for sharing her emotions and relayed their messages of continued support for the dance pro in the comments section of the post, thankful for this and the other times she has been transparent about her feelings on the social media site.
“Jenna, thank you for sharing, your words inspire,” said a fan and follower of the dance pro, followed by a kissy face emoji.
“You’re so gorgeous and inspiring and such a beautiful dancer!!” said a second Instagram user.
“You are amazing, just as you are!! Always remember that!!” said a third fan of the mirrorball-winning pro.
In a post that Jenna shared on January 13, she revealed that she has had to learn to put all of her trust in her fellow pros as she volunteered to perform a dangerous leap of faith during the current tour featuring some of DWTS‘ pros and celebrities from Season 28.
Jenna revealed a nightly free-fall dive off of an 8-foot platform helped her conquer her fear of heights.