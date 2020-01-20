‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Talks Self-Doubt In Powerful New Instagram Post

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson spoke about self-doubt in a powerful new Instagram post where the dancer and wife of Val Chmerkovskiy revealed her struggles with these discouraging feelings and how she is on a continued journey in learning to cope with them.

Jenna revealed in a new series of statements that she has felt what she called a “whirlwind” of emotions lately. The dance pro revealed that she has always been a worrier and finds herself dealing with self-doubt on more than one occasion. She also compares herself to others.

The stunning dancer then revealed that she found a quote that has helped her through these challenging feelings. It stated that “the struggle ends when gratitude begins.”

Jenna has shared many personal stories of struggles of insecurity and self-doubt with her followers. While many Dancing with the Stars fans believe that being a television star, having an enviable marriage, handsome husband and a killer body means that Jenna has it all, her admissions show that outward appearances are not always what they seem.

Jenna wore jeans, a cream-colored dance sweater with her midriff bare, and exposed her bare feet as she danced for the cameras in the image seen above where she shared her feelings of self-doubt.

Jenna can always rely on the love and support from her husband and Dancing with the Stars co-star Val Chmerkovskiy, who always applauds his wife for her honesty, talent, inner beauty and kind heart on the social media sharing site.

Fans were proud of Jenna for sharing her emotions and relayed their messages of continued support for the dance pro in the comments section of the post, thankful for this and the other times she has been transparent about her feelings on the social media site.

“Jenna, thank you for sharing, your words inspire,” said a fan and follower of the dance pro, followed by a kissy face emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous and inspiring and such a beautiful dancer!!” said a second Instagram user.

“You are amazing, just as you are!! Always remember that!!” said a third fan of the mirrorball-winning pro.

In a post that Jenna shared on January 13, she revealed that she has had to learn to put all of her trust in her fellow pros as she volunteered to perform a dangerous leap of faith during the current tour featuring some of DWTS‘ pros and celebrities from Season 28.

Jenna revealed a nightly free-fall dive off of an 8-foot platform helped her conquer her fear of heights.