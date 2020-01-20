‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Comforts Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 21 state that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be over the moon. The designer won’t believe his luck when he holds the woman of his dreams in his arms, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas has played a rather convincing game. Since everyone believed that he was obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) he made a key move. He propositioned, bedded, and introduced Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) as his girlfriend. This made it seem as if he was moving on from stalking Hope relentlessly. And when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) proposed to Hope, he let Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) do his dirty work for him and had her play a role in breaking them up.

Hope, for one, thinks that Thomas has moved on and no longer thinks that he is obsessed with her. She made it clear that she only wanted to parent Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) with him and he has apparently accepted her decision.

But as Thomas told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), he is playing the long game. He is playing his cards right now so that Hope will be by his side in the future. And it seems as if he is hitting all the right buttons because he will soon find Hope in his arms.

The Inquisitr reports that Hope will be broken after catching Liam and Steffy in a lip lock. She broke things off with him and went home to pack Liam’s bags for him. She always believed that they would end up together and married. But she refuses to share Liam with Steffy and let him know that they were over.

However, Hope is completely shattered. It seems as if things will become too much for the blonde and she will seek solace from Thomas. She will turn to him for comfort and the designer will willingly oblige. After all, co-parents are supposed to stand by each other.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas will feel as if his plan is working. Of course, he won’t let Hope think that he is still into her. He will rather play the role of a supportive friend.

In the meantime, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will still pursue his plan of getting rid of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). After their epic fight, Thomas will turn to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) because they have a common goal.