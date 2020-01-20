Kelly Clarkson Amazes Fans With ‘Seven Nation Army’ Cover: ‘We Are Not Worthy’

Kelly Clarkson fans were amazed by her hard-hitting cover of the White Stripes tune “Seven Nation Army” on the latest edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s “Kellyoke” segment. In the clip’s accompanying caption, the show posted of Kelly’s vocal prowess, “we are not worthy.”

For this segment of the fun show opener, where Kelly covers all genres of music from pop to rock to country, the singer and songwriter tried her hand at a cover of the hard-hitting White Stripes tune, giving fans a taste of Kelly’s love for rock and roll.

In the video, Kelly was backed by the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band, as well as her own house band. The USC band provided a necessary and powerful backbeat to the tune, elevating it from a standard, hard-hitting rock song to something quite extraordinary.

Audience members were seen singing and clapping along with the tune, a departure from Kelly’s regular rotation of popular tunes she opens her syndicated show with on a regular basis.

To add to the overall feel of the tune, Kelly donned a black, long-sleeved dress with small polka dot accents, using a large, leather belt to accent her tiny waist. With this dress, she donned sky-high platform boots and black tights.

Kelly’s blonde tresses were loose and flowing and complimented her look. As for her makeup choices, the palette was kept on the natural side with accents of black on her eyes and lashes and a hint of blush on her cheeks. The singer’s signature red lips added a pop of color to Kelly’s face.

Fans were left speechless after Kelly’s performance, noting on the social media site that the “Kellyoke” segment is one of their favorite parts of the weekday talk series.

“What can she not sing amazingly?!” said one follower of the singer and first American Idol winner, followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

“Have always loved this song. Great job Kelly! You rock!” said a second fan of both the White Stripes and Kelly Clarkson.

“I remember seeing Kelly perform this on her ‘All I Ever Wanted’ tour back in ’09. She killed this song in the best way then and did it again here! I want a Kelly Clarkson covers album. Anyone else want that?” questioned a third follower and fan of the singer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication. Kelly will also be seen in the 18th season of The Voice where she will coach a new series of contestants and hope for a fourth win alongside Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.