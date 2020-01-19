Joe Rogan Says Biden, Warren, And Buttigieg Have Requested Appearances On His Podcast

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan spoke to fellow comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore about their approach to their respective shows. Interestingly, Dore revealed that people who want to succeed in the Democratic Party aren’t allowed on his show.

“My show was never about guests, my show was all about my opinion, and calling out bullsh*t” Dore said during the episode, which is available on YouTube.

“You’re doing the right thing,” Rogan said. “I’m doing the wrong thing because they all keep asking to be on my show.”

“I’ve had requests from all of them,” he continued. “Biden, Warren, Mayor Pete.”

“How do you resist that sh*t?” Dore asked.

“Because I’m gonna have my friends. I’d rather talk to my friends,” Rogan responded, appearing to suggest he has no plans to speak to any other presidential candidates.

To date, the 52-year-old comedian has had conversations with Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, and Tulsi Gabbard on his show, with Gabbard appearing three times thus far. Former candidate Marianne Williamson has also publicly expressed her desire to appear on the podcast.

Speaking to Dore, Rogan revealed his current choices.

“I like Tulsi and I like Bernie, that’s it. Everybody else can eat sh*t.”

Dore expressed amazement and noted that Rogan is often attacked for being right-wing, likely because he has spoken to people on the right end of the political spectrum, such as Ben Shapiro.

“They’re out of their f*cking mind. I’ve never voted right-wing in my life.”

Rogan’s laid-back interviewing style and success thus far interviewing presidential candidates has pushed some to suggest that he hold his own debate format. A petition on Change.org currently has over 250,000 signatures of its 300,000 goal, up from the initial goal of 150,000. American mathematician and podcaster Eric Weinstein also revealed that he, Rogan, and podcaster Sam Harris spoke about the possibility.

“The idea of long form debates with penalties for mindless gotchas done well off of the mainstream institutional media is totally viable. I couldn’t see the impediment anyway,” Weinstein tweeted in August.

Regardless, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) would not likely approve, as the governing body previously threatened to punish candidates that attended a debate held by an outside organization amid their decision to pass on a climate change debate.

Outside of presidential candidates, Rogan has spoken to political commentators from across the political spectrum, including Kyle Kulinski, David Pakman, Alex Jones, Jordan Peterson, Thaddeus Russell, and Scott Adams.