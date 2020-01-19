Rudy Giuliani Says He’d ‘Love To Be A Witness’ At Senate Impeachment Trial

House Democrats continue to push for new witnesses in the forthcoming Senate trial as Republicans appear to remain united in opposing the possibility. During an appearance on John Catsimatidis’ radio show, Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said he would “love to be a witness” at the forthcoming trial, pointing to his work in Ukraine that allegedly led to the discovery of Democratic corruption, The Hill reported.

“I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness — because I’m a potential witness in the trial — and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any that I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats,” he said.

Giuliani has been implicated in the alleged Ukraine pressure campaign that sparked the two articles of impeachment against Trump. The purported campaign used foreign aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigating ⁠— or at least announcing investigations ⁠— into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.

Amid the scrutiny of their Ukraine dealings, Trump and Giuliani have suggested the investigations were an attempt to spotlight Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine ⁠— corruption Giuliani claims to have evidence of. Per The Daily Wire, Giuliani claims that Ukraine investigations focused on uncovering Democratic connections to the country, including the possibility that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) worked with the Eastern European nation to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Giuliani and Trump’s allies have also pushed the theory that Biden pressured Ukraine to halt investigations into Burisma when his son was on the board of the company,

“I have those facts. I have those witnesses. I have documents, and I have recordings. And I would love to get them out in public, because everyone is trying to suppress them to protect Joe Biden,” Giuliani said.

Despite Giuliani’s assertions, The Hill reports that thus far, no evidence has emerged suggesting that Biden acted improperly in connection to his dealings with Ukraine.

I found this video of Rudy Giuliani with indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas in Paris, mid-May 2019. Let's make it viral. pic.twitter.com/9io9ML2IEE — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 15, 2020

Giuliani’s indicted associate, Lev Parnas, recently spoke to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and shed more light on the alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine, suggesting that Trump and Giuliani were at the top of the purported scheme. Recent documents released by the House have reportedly put more pressure for the Senate to call Giuliani and Parnas as witnesses after text messages suggested that Republicans may have had former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch under surveillance.

The Senate trial is set to begin Tuesday, and many believe it will lead to Trump’s acquittal.