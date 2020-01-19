‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Quinn Schools Brooke In The Art Of War

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers video, entitled “This is war,” reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will bring on the heat during the week of January 20. The women have declared war on each other and both of them are determined to win the battle.

Quinn Schools Brooke In The Art Of War

Quinn delivered the slap of Brooke’s life last week. She hit Brooke to the ground in a slapping lesson that the blonde will never forget. She made it quite clear that Brooke should have learned the art from her and not from Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) as Brooke had bragged about. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Quinn is far from finished with Brooke.

“You don’t know the meaning of the word ‘fight’ until you tangle with me.”

Brooke thinks that she has the right to meddle in everyone’s affairs and get away with it. Now that Brooke has targeted Quinn, she thinks that she will get her own way again. But Quinn will let her know that she still needs to be schooled in the art of war.

Brooke Knows She’s In Trouble

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Brooke will tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Quinn hasn’t changed in the least. Quinn had quite a reputation before she married Eric Forrester (John McCook). Everyone knew that they better not mess with Quinn lest she turns on them. But after having married Eric, she has calmed down a lot.

But Brooke discovered that Quinn still has a rather volatile side to her. She will tell Steffy, “She’s as crazy as she’s ever been.” However, Brooke will conveniently brush over the fact that she provoked Quinn by asking Eric to leave her. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Quinn’s dark side is here to stay.

Seems like this battle has just begun…Whose side are you on? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Mt3ALnDl0O — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2020

Quinn & Brooke Go To War

The Inquisitr reports that both and Brooke and Quinn are determined to see the other go down. When Eric and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) try to talk Quinn out of seeking vengeance, she won’t hear of it.

“I’m going to take care of Brooke Logan once and for all,” Quinn declares. As she previously told Brooke, Stephanie tried to get rid of her for years. As far as Quinn is concerned, she will make quick work of destroying Brooke.

But as Brooke told Quinn, “This is war.” She won’t just roll over and give Quinn the victory, Brooke has been known to fight dirty to get what she wants.