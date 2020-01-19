‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Time Jump Questions To Be Answered This Week

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week promise to answer all of the burning questions that remain about the shocking time jump from last year.

In the brand new weekly preview, the soap promises that all of the viewers’ questions about what happened during the time jump will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

It appears that fans will be transported back in time to find out exactly what happened to characters such as Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), Haley Chen (Thia Megia), Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and more during the one-year period that the show skipped back in November.

In the promo, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is seen crying over his girlfriend Haley’s dead body in the hospital. Adrienne’s body is also seen being covered with a sheet after her death, and Kristen is featured lying in a hospital bed as she screams in agony.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is in a car being rushed to the hospital by Adrienne, as she tells someone on the phone that she is in labor.

Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) sits next to his sleeping wife, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), as he looks visibly upset, and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is also seen looking tormented as well.

The promo tells fans that this is a week that they won’t be able to miss. Of course, spoilers have already suggested that Maggie was the person to kill Adrienne in a shocking car accident, sending an innocent Will to prison in her place thanks to a cover-up by Victor and his nephew, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer).

How did Adrienne die? What happened to Kristen's baby? All the time-jump questions are about to be answered. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/UP3MIHEPYA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, there have been other rumors about a possible baby switch involving Brady and Kristen’s child, and Sarah’s baby, Mickey. Some fans believe that Xander, JJ, Victor, and/or another person could have had something to do with switching the babies at the hospital that shocking night.

“Finally…. here are my thoughts. Maggie is the one that killed Adrienne. Mickey is actually Brady and Kristen baby. Sara and Eric’s baby died but Victor finagled the baby swap to keep Kristen out of the family,” one fan said of the promo via Twitter.

“Can’t wait to see this!! Please let both babies be alive and okay!” another loyal viewer wrote.

“OMG, Next week Is going to be A tearjerker. Because We finally get the answers We been looking for like How exactly Adrienne died, Why Psycho Kristen killed Haley & The true Identity of Mickey??? I can’t wait to get My tissues ready!!!” a third comment read.

“Omg this promo is crazy,” a fourth Days of Our Lives fan stated.