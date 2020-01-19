Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease That Nikolas & Ava Come To An Agreement, Spencer Deals With His Shock

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 20 hint that Nikolas Cassadine, Ava Jerome, and Spencer Cassadine will all be sorting through some big developments. It was recently teased that Nicolas Bechtel would be back this coming week as Spencer and now new details about what’s ahead have emerged.

As Nikolas and Ava discussed with Laura, the newlyweds will head to France to share the news with Spencer that his father is alive. Understandably, that will be a major shocker for Spencer and General Hospital spoilers from the new edition of Soap Opera Digest detail that the teen will not necessarily make it easy on his father when it comes to repairing their relationship.

Marcus Coloma, who has taken over the role of Nikolas, shared some General Hospital spoilers about how this goes. He says that Spencer will ask a lot of pertinent and tough questions and Nik will be a bit caught off-guard by how difficult and uncomfortable this is.

Nikolas may have hoped that Spencer would understand his reasons for hiding these past three years, but it’s not going to be that easy. General Hospital spoilers detail that Nik will feel a bit dejected as he heads home to Port Charles with Ava, and Ava will waste little time bringing up the post-nuptial agreement she wants him to sign.

The newly minted Mrs. Nikolas Cassadine can't wait to share her good news with all of Port Charles. Can anyone kill Ava's mood?

Tune into an all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauraWest pic.twitter.com/dQC71OoYZV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 9, 2020

Ava made a big demand of Nikolas when she presented this agreement and he balked at her terms. General Hospital spoilers reveal that when the topic comes up again, he’ll feel that this is a bit like pouring salt in an open wound considering what he’s just gone through with Spencer. Ultimately, however, he will come up with a condition of his own and the agreement will be signed.

Could this intense business arrangement ultimately lead to real love between Nik and Ava? The two have quite the history and fans wouldn’t necessarily be completely shocked if they were to fall for one another.

“I think if Nik and Ava could just bring the walls down, there could be this really romantic, true love, soul mate thing going on,” Coloma teases.

However, General Hospital spoilers note that Ava bringing up the post-nuptial will make him think she’s just after his money like so many others have been. He’ll sign it after incorporating his own change and then he’ll turn his attention to repairing his relationships with Spencer, Lulu, Laura, and others.

According to Soap Central, Nikolas will have his work cut out for him when he returns to Port Charles. He’ll pay Laura a visit, and he’ll face some intense questions from Finn. General Hospital spoilers note that Ava and Nina will be responding to something in similar ways and Valentin will be popping up in the days ahead too.

What does the future hold for Nikolas now that everybody knows he’s alive? Will Spencer head back to Port Charles to work on this relationship? Additional General Hospital spoilers regarding where this heads next should emerge in the coming days and fans are anxious for answers.