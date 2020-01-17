‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Says She Wish Viewers Saw Other ’90 Percent’ Of Her Life

When one appears on a reality television show, they have a general understanding that editors will pick and choose what to show to viewers each week. Only a tiny portion of reality show star’s lives are shown on their respective programs, and sometimes these overnight celebrities can be shown in a light they wish they weren’t. That goes for Scheana Marie as much as anyone on Vanderpump Rules, especially so far in Season 8. The longtime reality star is being showcased as boy crazy this season, and the show is only two episodes in.

Scheana’s been accused of being jealous of newcomer Dayna Kathan who is currently dating an old flame of hers on the show while also being portrayed as a little crazy by Brett Caprioni. Brett and Scheana kissed one night, and the former dubbed her a bad kisser to the world and also said she needed to look up “friend” in the dictionary to find out what kind of relationship they had. Many viewers jump on the hate bandwagon, but others have begun defending the SUR waitress on Twitter. Scheana took the time to respond to agree with her fans.

“Thank you! I just wish y’all got to see the other 90 [percent] of my life. The guys i really date, Vegas, podcast, family, friends from high school etc. Not just sur & with whatever flavor of the week I’m getting attn from lol,” the reality star tweeted.

Scheana responded to a fan who said they were tired of her getting the “troll edit” as she seems to do season after season. The “Good as Gold” singer also retweeted and liked several posts of fans who defended her over the last couple of episodes. One viewer also shared they felt like the men on Vanderpump Rules tell her one thing, and the camera another, which Scheana responded to with three “100” emoji.

“Let’s remember the show is made to ENTERTAIN,” the 34-year-old wrote in a separate tweet.

Naturally, if Scheana’s time in Vegas, recording her podcast, and dating life aren’t very juicy, the producers are going to opt for more dramatic and silly storylines, like those involving Brett and Max Boyens.

Fans are hoping to see the beginning of Scheana’s relationship with Australian Brock Davies in Season 8. The two have been together for quite some time now and appear to be serious and committed. Friend and co-star Kristen Doute recently noted that Brock is a “man, not a boy.” Kristen also agreed with some viewers by saying Scheana has been boy crazy in the past, but she no longer is, especially now that she’s dating Brock.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.