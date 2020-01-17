‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Breaks Sally’s Heart

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 20 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will find himself in a difficult position. He needs to break up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), but she’s making it hard for him to leave her, per She Knows Soaps

To blame Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) for Wyatt’s decision to leave Sally would be unfair. Wyatt’s spur-of-the-moment proposal had everything to do with not wanting Sally to leave him. She was unsure about his feelings so Wyatt declared his love and asked her to marry him. In fact, Wyatt did not even give Sally a ring until much later in their engagement.

Another sign that Wyatt wasn’t ready for a commitment with Sally is that he was quick to jump on an obvious faux past that the redhead had made. Sally accidentally called Wyatt by his brother’s name. Unfortunately for Sally, Wyatt took it to mean that she still harbored feelings for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Although everyone pointed out that it was just a slip of the tongue, Wyatt began to doubt Sally from that point forward. Even though he seemed to have moved on, Wyatt remained uncertain about his engagement to Sally.

When Wyatt then reconnected with Flo, he was already ready to move on. The blonde only had to whisper a few words in his ear before he was smitten with her again. Wyatt admitted that he actually wanted to spend his life with her. The two professed their love and kissed.

But while the future may look bright for Wyatt and Flo, they still need to deal with Sally. She was deeply affected when Wyatt dumped her a while ago. Since Wyatt seems to be bouncing from Flo to Sally and back again, it will be up to him to break her heart again, per The Inquisitr.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Wyatt will attempt to end his engagement. But Sally will make it hard for him. She may remind him of everything that they shared and may even tell him that she loves him.

However, Wyatt seems to have made up his mind. He wants a life with Flo and that means that he and the redhead are over. Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will even pay a visit to Flo but it will be in vain. Sally will make the decision that she needs to put herself first in the future.