‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Angers Fans After Revealing Major Death Spoiler

Sarah was in hot water with fans after letting a major spoiler slip on Instagram.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland found herself in a whole lot of hot water with fans of the ABC series this week after she revealed a major storyline spoiler on her Instagram account. The actress, who’s appeared as Haley Dunphy on the show since it first began in 2009, left some fans pretty upset after she posted a video to her Instagram Stories in which she announced that one character had died in the most recent episode just minutes after it aired.

Sarah took to her Instagram Stories on the evening of January 15 to tell fans that she only found out that her on-screen granddad Frank, played by Fred Willard, had died in the Season 11 episode titled “Legacy” because she watched it live.

“So, I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,” she told her 7.1 million followers in a video, per The Sun.

She then sarcastically added that she felt “so special” that she only found out about the death by watching the episode.

However, fans of the show weren’t afraid to made it clear that they were less than thrilled with Sarah for letting the big reveal slip before many of them had chance to actually watch the most recent instalment.

Fans from all over the globe took to Twitter to call her out, while others hit back at the star on Instagram.

As if Sarah Hyland has just completed ruined the last season of modern family by dropping a huge spoiler with 0 warning on her insta story ???? #ModernFamily — Pogi (@EllieKath) January 16, 2020

#SpoilerAlert @Sarah_Hyland just nearly sent me to the hospital. She, sans spoiler alert, posted on her insta story that her Modern Family grandpa died. I thought it was Jay. I felt all the blood in my body turn to ice. Then she said it was Frank and I cried. — £ouWho (@LouWho90210) January 16, 2020

Sarah Hyland acaba de poner en sus historias como un spoiler súper gigante de Modern Family y me lo he comido????? Si, enterito. — Silvia ???? 3000 ‎⎊ ᗢ ϟ (@SilviaMoraMu) January 16, 2020

Sarah later headed back to Instagram Stories after seeing the backlash to admit that she probably should have given fans a spoiler warning when it came to her original video.

“Oh yeah, I guess I should’ve put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off guard,” she told fans in her second upload, admitting that she thought her character Haley should have been at her granddad’s funeral.

“Like, as his granddaughter, like, you’d think I’d be invited to the funeral,” she said, referring to her absence from the episode.

Sarah then jokingly admitted that she got a little instant karma for her big spoiler reveal thanks to her dog, Boo.

“If it’s any consolation to those who are angry about the spoiler alert, karma hit real fast and Boo just farted in my face,” the actress said.

She then added while speaking directly to the camera, “and then had to get off the bed because the smell was so bad she couldn’t handle the heat.”

But Sarah won’t have to keep her lips sealed for much longer, as it was announced last year that the currently airing Season 11 will be the very last for the popular longrunning ABC sitcom.