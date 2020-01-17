Kelly Ripa Shares A Bed With Ryan Seacrest & Jerry O’Connell For Hilarious ‘Three-Way’

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' star got confused as she rubbed her guest's leg under the sheets.

Kelly Ripa was between the sheets with two of her favorite guys. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star shared a bed with her co-star Ryan Seacrest and pal Jerry O’Connell for a cozy segment on the morning talk show.

One week after the show made headlines for Ryan’s fall from his chair, the chatfest trio stayed in bed for a segment called “RESTolutions” with Dr. Michael Breus, in which the author gave advice on how to get a good night’s sleep.

In the video, Kelly, 49, is wearing black satin pajama set while Ryan, 45, sports tan PJs and Jerry, 45, wears a red and black buffalo plaid nightshirt. But at the end of Dr. Breus’ sleep segment, Jerry had the audience in an uproar as he stood up to show off his bare legs and give viewers a peek at his striped undershorts.

In a behind the scenes video clip, Kelly revealed that when she first got into bed for the “threesome” she inadvertently snuggled in as she would with her husband Mark Consuelos.

“Because I’m such a creature of habit I got in the bed…and Mark sleeps on the left so I was rubbing my legs up against Jerry,” Kelly said.

After a pantsless Jerry O’Connell jumped out of bed, Kelly doubled over in laughter as she revealed she had no idea she was rubbing against her pal’s bare leg.

“No wonder he was so horrified that I was rubbing up against him!” Kelly said as she noted that she was touching Jerry’s bare legs with her satin legs.

Later, Jerry went into full-on Risky Business mode as he slid across the Live! soundstage in his button-up nightshirt.

Kelly later posted still photos of her “Thursday three-way” with her male besties and a stuffed cat toy prop. In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to the hilarious clip, with some telling Kelly she is a lucky girl who has the best job in the world.

“I loved that Jerry had no pants on,” one fan wrote.

“I was having a crappy day and saw this and immediately started laughing out loud in public!” another added.

“Kelly and Ryan and Jerry were amazing together!!” a third fan wrote of the threesome. “When Jerry did the Risky Business dance across the stage, that was so good!”

While Ripa had no trouble snuggling in for the cozy Live! With Kelly and Ryan segment, fans know that her main squeeze is Mark Consuelos, her husband of nearly 24 years. Several fans noted that Mark probably got a kick out of Kelly’s bedtime segment.

Live! With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings.