Issa Rae Releases New Trailer And Premiere Date For The Fourth Season Of ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae took to Instagram to share with her fans when they can expect her hit television series, Insecure, to return for a fourth season.

The social media personality and executive producer announced last year that the HBO series would be on hiatus until 2020. As promised to her fans, Rae released the trailer for the new season on Wednesday, January 15. In the clip, her character, Issa Dee, is standing in front of a mirror and trying on a few outfits. Viewers of the series will know that she sometimes raps in front of a mirror at random moments throughout the show.

In the clip, Issa is rapping about “leveling up” in the fourth season. The character, who was on a financial decline in the previous season, is seemingly turning things around.

Many of the Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl author’s Instagram followers were more than gleeful to see the trailer for the anticipated new season. In addition to the thousands of views, Rae also received a plethora of comments from her fans.

“Yasss!!! Finally some amazing news in 2020!!” one fan cheered.

“Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesssss!!!!!! Can’t wait!!!” another exclaimed.

Insecure follows Rae’s character as she and her friends navigate through careers, romance, and friendship in the city of Los Angeles. In addition to the trailer, the actress shared that the season premiere would take place on Sunday, April 12, marking the first of 10 new episodes — a change from the show’s usual eight-episode arc. The series also stars Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell, and Jay Ellis, who are all slated to return.

Insecure’s 2020 return comes after Rae declared that she and the writers needed more time to further develop the show. During the long hiatus, she worked on several projects, including developing a reboot of the 1996 film Set it Off. The original film starred Vivica A. Fox, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah.

Of the hiatus, Rae shared with The Guardian why she needed a longer break for Season 4 than usual. She shared that the process of creating a television series can be time-consuming, also noting that she and her team have worked nonstop for the past three seasons of Insecure.

“We needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all,” she said in April.