Joe Scarborough Says History ‘Will Be Bleak’ For Donald Trump’s Defenders

During Thursday’s episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host and frequent Donald Trump critic Joe Scarborough took aim at those defending the president and suggested that history will not be their friend, Breitbart reports.

“These shameless Trumpsters will remain shameless Trumpsters, but we do know how this story ends,” Scarborough began. “We do know how history writes this. We know that everyone who defends Donald Trump right now will be exposed.”

Scarborough continued to claim that Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr, and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will be “exposed” for who they truly are.

“History, it will be bleak, and their families, their children, their grandchildren, everyone who has their last name will carry that around with them if they decide to continue lying for a failed reality TV host who will show them no loyalty.”

The 56-year-old politician’s comments mirror those of Independent and former Republican Justin Amash, who called from Trump’s defenders to look at the bigger picture and acknowledge that history will “not look kindly” on their defenses of Trump.

Scarborough also claimed that Trump does not return the loyalty he receives and noted that this dynamic is what he believes is so “remarkable,” suggesting that at some point in the future, the president’s defenders will face their day of reckoning

“You might as well do what [Lev Parnas] did, and come clean,” Scarborough said.

"We don't know how this ends in the Senate…But we do know how this story ends. We do know how history writes this." —@JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/UW7hdZxxhe — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 16, 2020

Parnas is a Giuliani associate that appeared on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday night. Per NBC News, Parnas opened up about the alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine the led to Trump’s impeachment. He said Trump was aware of everything going on in the alleged campaign and noted that he always received consent from Giuliani or the president moving forward with anything in the purported scheme.

Parnas also implicated Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, in the alleged pressure campaign. If Parnas’ is telling the truth, Nunes was involved in the operation that his committee is currently investigating ⁠— a damning revelation.

Along with fellow Giuliani associate Igor Fruman, Parnas has been charged with campaign finance violations, including illegal straw donations to a super PAC supporting Trump.

In response to Parnas’ accusations, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham noted the charges against the Giuliani associate and claimed he is “desperate to reduce his exposure to prison.” She also echoed Trump and his allies and said that the impeachment is a partisan and fabricated attack on Trump that is not supported by facts.