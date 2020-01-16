Kaia Gerber Spotted In New York City Looking Gloomy After Alleged Pete Davidson Split

Kaia Gerber was spotted out in public looking a bit gloomy on Wednesday following her alleged recent split from Pete Davidson. Paparazzi photos obtained by Hollywood Life showed the 18-year-old model arriving in New York City with her mother, Cindy Crawford, 53, after a work trip in Miami, Florida. Kaia looked less than happy as she exited the airport just one day after news broke that her whirlwind fling had ended.

The photos showed Kaia wearing an all-black ensemble, including a long, leather jacket, a long-sleeved T-shirt, loose-fitting joggers, and Converse sneakers. She had a large black bag slung over her shoulder and black sunglasses covering her eyes. Her short, brown bob covered her makeup-free face slightly as she looked down with a solemn expression.

As HL pointed out, it’s possible that Kaia could have just been tired from a long work week. Still, given how steamy things appeared to be getting between the model and the Saturday Night Live comedian since their romance began in October, the breakup may be hitting Kaia hard.

Kaia’s mother appeared to be in better spirits as they arrived home from Miami, where Kaia worked on a shoot for Louis Vuitton. Cindy was spotted walking ahead of Kaia in a black blouse, a black leather jacket, and blue jeans. She carried a brown purse with her and rocked a pair of black shades that matched her daughter’s.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source told HL that Kaia and Pete called it quits on their relationship last week. No explanation for the split was provided, and neither party have confirmed the breakup.

Kaia and Pete made headlines in November when the couple were spotted being very affectionate with one another poolside in Miami, Florida.

Soon afterwards, it was reported that Kaia’s friends and family were starting to worry about the relationship moving too quickly and Kaia getting hurt. Kaia had allegedly been telling her friends that she could see herself starting a family with Pete, but the comedian isn’t known to stay locked down in a relationship for very long.

Even Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, were reportedly hoping for the relationship to “fizzle out,” according to HL.

Back in December, Pete joked during an episode of SNL that he would be going on a “vacation” where his phone and shoelaces would be taken away, which seemed to be a hint that he was heading to a treatment center. As fans know, Pete has been open about his borderline personality disorder diagnosis in the past. According to Page Six, Pete’s decision to seek treatment may have played a role in the breakup.