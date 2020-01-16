Stassi Schroeder Reacts After Kristen Doute Claims Scheana Marie And Ariana Madix Won’t Be Invited To Wedding

Stassi Schroeder responded to a recent statement from Kristen Doute on Instagram.

Stassi Schroeder was amused to see that her former best friend, Kristen Doute, claimed during a recent interview that she was likely not going to be inviting Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix to her upcoming wedding with fiancé Beau Clark.

After seeing that the Vanderpump Rules star had discussed her Rome wedding while chatting with People magazine’s Daryn Carp, Stassi set the record straight in a comment on the post, confirming that both Scheana and Ariana will be invited to her nuptials later this year.

“What I’m witnessing… a lot of the girls are in Park City right now and Ariana and Scheana weren’t invited and I’m hearing that they’re also not invited to Stassi’s wedding and they weren’t invited to her engagement party. So, I wasn’t the only one,” Kristen told Daryn during the recent interview.

Kristen also said that when it comes to Tom Sandoval, she believes Stassi and Beau would send an invitation to Ariana before inviting her longtime boyfriend to the upcoming event.

“They are invited. Lol,” Stassi wrote in response to Kristen’s comments, via Instagram.

Stassi and Kristen have been estranged for the past several months after enduring a major falling out during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules that appeared to be prompted by the drama surrounding Kristen’s since-ended relationship with Brian Carter. As fans have seen in recent weeks, Stassi has expressed that she felt lied to throughout Kristen’s ups and downs with her ex-boyfriend and because of that, she distanced herself from her as she focused on her own relationship and future marriage to Beau.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, following the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen said that she had not yet been informed about whether or not she would be invited to Stassi and Beau’s wedding.

“She’s made it clear that she’ll figure out if she wants to invite me or not as the year moves on. So we will see,” Kristen said, via The Inquisitr, adding that the potentially impending snub feels “weird.”

Kristen also pointed out during the interview that it was she who introduced Stassi to Beau in the first place. However, when the couple got engaged last summer after about a year and a half of dating, Kristen was nowhere in sight and was also missing when the two of them celebrated their engagement with a party at Lisa Vanderpump’s home in Beverly Hills.