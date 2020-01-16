Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Toned Gym Body While Doing A Walking Handstand

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi know that the mom-of-three was a high school cheerleader. Now, her daughter Giovanna is into cheerleading and every so often, Snooki shows off some of her own cheer moves. The reality show star recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing a walking handstand which showed off her toned gym body.

Wearing a pair of black sweatpants and a black workout shirt, Snooki goes into a handstand position and successfully walks on her hands for several seconds. She wears her long hair down as she walks on her hands.

With the video, she wrote, “Me after binging CHEER. THATS IT, I’m joining open.”

The Jersey Store star has over 13 million followers on the social networking site and her strong presence on the site was clear as she had over 1 million views on the video within the first 21 hours of it being posted. Her fans left her plenty of comments on the post as well showing their support for Snooki.

“Go Snooki!!” one fan commented adding an emoji of a flexed arm and another emoji showing a red heart.

“I thought about you and Giovanna while I binged it yesterday!!” another comment read with a red heart emoji before adding, “Did she watch too?”

Snooki has been open about the fact that she can share her passion of cheer with her daughter. Back in September, Snooki was ecstatic when she said her dream “came” true after she had the opportunity to stunt with her young daughter. Both Snooki and her daughter were able to do pyramids together, both hitting their “high-v’s” in extended pyramids.

Some of Snooki’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars even chimed in on her latest video with Vinny Guadagnino admitting he watched the same show saying, “I watched it too sh*t was cray.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello commented on the video simply writing, “Woah.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi often shares photos and videos of her workouts to Instagram and fans love watching her progress.In fact, this isn’t teh first time she has posted about walking on her hands. Last week, she shared a photo of herself in a walking handstand and shared in the caption that her workout consisted of walking handstands as well as Spin. While plenty of the comments the mom-of-three received were positive, the reality show star clapped back after a negative comment was left on her post. She explained that she enjoys posting her workouts to social media to show people that it “can be done.”