Olivia Newton-John Posts Big ‘Dancing With The Stars’ News To Instagram

Olivia Newton-John posted big Dancing with the Stars news to Instagram. The singing legend revealed that her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi has joined the Australian cast of the reality ballroom competition series.

She revealed in a caption that she was thrilled her “beautiful daughter” has joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars Australia and encouraged her fans to follow her only child on social media, providing her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handle.

Chloe is the daughter of Olivia and former husband Matt Lanatzi. The couple was wed for 11 years, from 1984-1995.

Alongside Chloe, shimmying on the ballroom floor in an attempt to win a mirrorball will be Australian stars Angie Kent, Dami Im, Beau Ryan, Claudia Karvan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins, Travis Cloke, and Dean Wells. All are famous in the worlds of acting, sports, and singing, the same way the American version of the show is cast, in an attempt to allow celebrities from all areas of the world of entertainment a chance to learn tough mirrorball techniques. The season begins on February 9.

The new season will also feature none other than former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, who is now a judge on the show that airs in her home country along with Tristan MacManus and Craig Revel Horwood. The Australian version of the show is hosted by Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer.

Olivia followed her post with a sassy photo of Chloe in one of her ballroom costumes, dancing for the cameras as she filmed a promo for the show. The actress and singer sported a red shimmery ultra-short dress, with a strapless top, and beads covering the entire garment. She wore the dress with elbow-length gloves that were fingerless, save for a loop that held the sleeve to her hand.

Fans were thrilled to hear of Chloe’s spin on the ballroom floor and relayed their good wishes towards the singer and her family in the comments section of the photo above.

“I definitely will You must be very proud of her, like your daughter must be proud of you,” commented a fan of the singer and actress, best known for her many number one hits such as “I Honestly Love You” and her role as Sandy alongside John Travolta in the feature film Grease.

“How cool is it that Chloe Lattanzi is going for it? Wholeheartedly support her!!” noted a second fan of the entertainment family.

“Woohoo! Burn up that dance floor, Chloe!” cheered the third fan.

Olivia appeared as a guest judge on the American version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015. The legendary entertainer stepped into the ballroom and judged the celebrities as they tackled “Famous Dances Night.” One of the contestants she judged that season was fellow Aussie Bindi Irwin, who would eventually go on to win the season alongside professional partner Derek Hough.