Bon Jovi Announces Dates & Surprise Opening Act For ‘2020’ Tour

Bon Jovi announced dates and a surprise opening act for their long-awaited “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour,” which will hit the road beginning in June of this year and continue through to the end of July, making the summer of 2020 one of the most hotly anticipated for fans of the legendary rock and roll band.

In an official Facebook post, the band shared dates that begin in Tacoma, Washington and will run through to the final shows of the first leg of the tour, ending in the New York City area where Bon Jovi will play two shows at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena.

The band detailed on-sale dates and times, as well as further presale information for members of their fan club on their official website.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was that the opening act for this new tour is none other than legendary rocker Bryan Adams who will perform for 16 out of the 18 scheduled dates thus far.

Bryan, a staple of rock radio throughout the 1980s and 1990s, will likely perform some of his best-known songs during his set including “Summer of ’69,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” and “Run to You.”

The group has also released fifteen studio albums, five compilations and three live albums. The current lineup as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec Jon Such weres inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Bon Jovi has yet to announce an official release date for 2020, although the album is expected to arrive sometime this year. All tickets sold for this tour will be bundled with a CD copy for concertgoers.

The band has been working the material for their latest album 2020 for the better part of one year.

Jon told Extra in a statement regarding the concept of the album, “It’s not political, but it’s very socially conscious, you know, just awareness of so many things going on in the world right now. Whether it is the environment or politics, it’s just the wider array of things that need our attention right now.”

The singer, songwriter, and father of four debuted his song “Unbroken” at the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City in December 2018. He was joined by service members on stage for the performance. The revealing tune details the story of a soldier returning home from war and what life is like as they readjust to civilian life.

The song was written for Josh Aronson’s documentary, To Be of Service, about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder who are paired with service dogs.