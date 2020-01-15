Jax Taylor Says ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Will Be Around Forever After Twitter User Suggests He Get A Job

Jax Taylor doesn't need a full-time job.

Jax Taylor isn’t concerned about the potential end of Vanderpump Rules.

On Twitter, after being confronted by a fan who warned him that his Bravo fame wouldn’t last forever and accused him of being lazy, Taylor defended himself by suggesting that the show will last forever and adding that he and his co-stars have already been on the air for eight years.

“Get a job!!!! Vanderpump Rules won’t be around forever and they are not going to tape you in the nursing home,” the fan wrote, also adding the hash tag “#Lazy.”

“Umm yes we will, do you do our contracts?” Taylor asked. “We aren’t going anywhere for awhile. Don’t be a hater you look foolish.”

Vanderpump Rules began airing in January 2013 and has been going strong ever since. That said, a second fan on Twitter shared a message to Taylor in which they noted that they didn’t believe a person starring on a reality series should be considered as a “star.”

“Marilyn monroe is a star. I do enjoy the show but let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” the person stated.

In response, Taylor told the fan that he and the Vanderpump Rules cast have been featured on Bravo for eight, going on nine, years, which is far more than the average reality star.

Taylor also likely has more money than the average reality star due to his marriage to Brittany Cartwright, who is also a featured cast member of the show. In fact, judging by his recent home purchase and his many vehicles, Taylor has plenty of money to spare.

Taylor’s recent tweets came on the heels of another tweet in which the longtime reality star and sometimes-bartender at SUR Restaurant explained to another fan that he makes his money off of more than just the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor revealed details about how he makes money after the nearly $2 million home he and Cartwright share in Los Angeles made its debut on the premiere episode of the eighth season of the Bravo reality series last week.

“If you must know, I invest in low income housing across American and in [cannabis] distribution. I also own sound equipment that I rent out to other TV shows. Oh yeah and on a hit TV show. I am good for the rest of my life,” he wrote on January 10.

As for his gig at SUR, Taylor wouldn’t confirm or deny whether or not he’s currently working at the restaurant.