Ariana Madix Sets The Record Straight About Who Bought Her And Tom Sandoval’s New House

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval moved to The Valley in 2019.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been seen in their new home throughout the first couple of episodes of Vanderpump Rules but who actually bought it?

On Twitter earlier this week, after a sneak peek, via The Inquisitr, featured Lisa Vanderpump hesitating to give Madix her bartending job back at SUR Restaurant due to the past things Madix had said about Vanderpump behind her back, one Bravo viewer suggested Vanderpump should not re-hire Madix before pointing out that she has a new house she has to pay for and labeling her a “snake.”

“Tom bought the house,” another fan replied.

Madix and Sandoval moved into a $2 million home nearly one year ago but according to Madix, it wasn’t Sandoval who paid for it. Instead, Madix and Sandoval both paid for their new house.

“He did not. We pay for everything equally,” Madix explained.

Madix and Sandoval’s new five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom farmhouse-style home boasts 4,500-square-feet and includes a number of fancy features, including a Butler’s pantry, a Viking range, and indoor/outdoor living space. The home even has a pool with a waterfall.

During last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix was seen requesting her job back at SUR Restaurant but unfortunately, Vanderpump wasn’t initially on board. Meanwhile, her longtime boyfriend, Sandoval, who was fired from SUR by Vanderpump last season so he could focus his attention on their bar, TomTom, admitted that he had already returned to the venue to bartend because he likes the “instant gratification” he gets from walking out with a wad of money in his pocket.

In February of last year, during an interview with Bravo’s Home & Design, Tom’s realtor and longtime friend, Douglas McFarland of Redesign Properties, revealed that after years of friendship, he had helped Sandoval find the perfect home for himself and Madix.

“We grew up together in St. Louis and this was a really great experience for us to share together,” McFarland said. “We explored a lot of options in a lot of different areas (both fixers and new) and ultimately found that the quality and detail of this property was far superior than your typical turn-and-burn mc-mansion. I can’t put into words how proud I am of Tom and how much he deserves this for himself!”

McFarland also confirmed he was working with Kristen Doute, who purchased her own home in The Valley a short time after Sandoval and Madix moved to the area.