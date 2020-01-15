WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Teases Upcoming Free Agency On Twitter

Rumors have swirled regarding Monday Night Raw mainstay Rusev and the status of his WWE contract for months. While his wife, Lana, has long since re-signed with the company on a long-term deal, the latest update on “The Bulgarian Brute” suggests that he might be looking forward to free agency and a possible chance to sign with another promotion.

As detailed by WrestlingNews.co, Rusev recently updated his Twitter biography to read “soon to be free agent,” seemingly hinting at the possibility that he may leave WWE once his contract expires. However, this apparently didn’t stay up on his profile for long. As of Wednesday morning, the 34-year-old wrestler changed his Twitter information once again, with his name now showing as Miro (short for his birth name, Miroslav Barnyashev) and the stock line “add a bio to your profile” displayed under the bio section.

Although there’s a possibility Rusev may be one of the many WWE superstars thinking of taking their talents to rival companies such as All Elite Wrestling, WrestlingNews.co pointed out that the former United States Champion has long been known to “troll” his social media followers by hinting that he may not be staying much longer with the company. He has also taken time to debunk rumors that he could be re-signing with WWE, having done so in August when ProSportsExtra‘s Brad Shepard reported that he and Lana were close to inking new deals.

As reported by The Inquisitr in November, Rusev was reportedly in contract renewal negotiations with WWE at that time, which wasn’t long after Lana signed a new five-year deal with the promotion. While speculation has long been rife that the couple’s current storyline — which has seen Lana dump her real-life husband for Bobby Lashley — was designed to make its participants, particularly Rusev, look bad, the Bulgarian grappler has repeatedly defended the angle despite its divisive nature among fans.

Up to now, it remains unclear when Rusev’s contract is expected to expire, or whether he genuinely wants to remain with WWE for the next few years or not. However, WrestlingNews.co speculated that the company will likely make an announcement on its website if he re-signs, so as to notify AEW and other rivals that they can’t negotiate for his services. According to Bleacher Report, there could be other promotions that might show interest in the longtime Raw standout if he chooses to enter free agency, such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.