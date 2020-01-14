Burger King Ad With The Word ‘Damn’ Draws Ire Of Christian Moms Group

'Are you fed up with the filth many segments of our society, especially the entertainment media, are throwing at our children?' the group asks.

A group of conservative, Christian moms is upset with Burger King for running an ad that uses the word “damn,” HuffPost reports. The same group was responsible for a controversy involving the Hallmark Channel and a series of ads featuring a kiss between two women.

A couple of generations ago, the word “damn” being uttered on prime-time TV would have raised eyebrows. These days, however, most viewers regard it as rather bland.

Not so for One Million Moms, a group of Christian women affiliated with the American Family Association. The group is taking Burger King to task for using the word in an ad that has been running since August. In the ad, which you can see below, diners taste the Impossible Whopper, a plant-based alternative to the sandwich normally made with beef. One particularly impressed man exclaims, “Damn, that’s good.”

One Million Moms, in a call to action on their website, is not having it.

“The language in the commercial is offensive, and it’s sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one. Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial,” the group says.

a big deal just became a bigger deal. the Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8. pic.twitter.com/TpFQenSLFQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 1, 2019

Several of the group’s members seem to agree. One mom, for example, noted that children repeat what they hear and has promised not to patronize Burger King until they remove the ad.

The group is collecting signatures to urge Burger King to pull the ad. As of this writing, the petition has garnered just over 10,000 signatures.

Burger King has not responded to requests for comment.

This is the second time in a few weeks in which the group has inserted itself into a controversy regarding commercials on prime-time TV.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, back in December a kerfuffle erupted when One Million Moms took exception to the Hallmark Channel showing commercials from wedding and lifestyle brand Zola. The package of ads featured happy couples sharing moments, and at least one of them showed two women sharing a kiss at their wedding.

Following the outcry from One Million Moms, Hallmark pulled the ad. That, however, caused another controversy of its own, with LGBTQ groups criticizing Hallmark for bowing to pressure from the group. Zola, for its part, pulled all of its advertising from Hallmark. Hallmark, however, reinstated the ads, and Zola promised to work with the channel to discuss the future of their advertising relationship.