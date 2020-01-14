‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Talks Estranged Husband Jim’s Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds opened up about the 2019 scandal on her new podcast.

Meghan King Edmonds opened up about her estranged husband Jim Edmonds‘ 2019 sexting scandal during a recent episode of her new podcast series.

While speaking to listeners on Intimate Knowledge, via a January 12 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, with co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, Meghan said that despite the fact that Jim did not engage in a physical relationship with the other woman, she considered his text message affair as cheating.

“It didn’t feel good. I know that it definitely put a strain on our marriage,” she admitted.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans will recall, the series’ former star chose to stay with Jim after his scandal but months later, he filed for divorce from her after five years of marriage and three kids, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

According to Meghan, she couldn’t help but wonder if she played a role in her husband’s decision to stray from their marriage and admittedly felt as if she wanted to play the blame game after she found out. After, all the fact that she finds it so “very simple and easy to stay loyal” in a relationship made it much harder to understand why her husband did what he did.

“This is a value of mine — I have enough integrity and self-love that if I feel a desire to stray outside of the marriage, I’m going to communicate that with my partner and do it in the right way and the respectful way,” Meghan said. “That has never been a problem for me. It’s just very easy, black and white for me.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan revealed during another episode of Intimate Knowledge this month that she is already considering what she wants in a new partner, just months after her 2019 split from Jim. As fans may have heard, Meghan said during the early January episode of her podcast that she hopes to find someone who will support her and not be jealous. She also said she’d like to find a man who encourages her to grow as an individual, rather than someone who keeps her “stagnant at a certain place.”

Following her split from Jim last year, which came amid allegations of an affair with one of their nannies, which Jim denied, Meghan moved out of the home in St. Louis they once shared and relocated to a new home in Los Angeles.