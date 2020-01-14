Gwen Stefani Dazzles In Sequined Garment, Fishnet Tights & Knee-High Socks For Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani is currently performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater and continues to dazzle in eye-catching outfits. The venue shared a shot of Stefani on stage to its Instagram account, which saw the music entertainer in action.

The “Wind It Up” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved, black sequined garment that shimmered in the light. She paired the look with hot pants and attached long, silver jeweled tassels to them. Underneath, she rocked black fishnet tights and put on knee-high socks with white stripes going across the top. Stefani sported one of her signature high ponytails and proved to still be a fashion icon.

In the photo, the “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker was photographed from the back. She was clearly on stage performing one of her hits. Stefani held the microphone to her mouth and held her other arm out. The tassels on her hot pants were flying up from her outfit meaning the photo was taken when the star was moving around.

On Stefani’s personal Instagram account, she previously shared a photo of herself in the same outfit on stage. However, this image saw the look from head to toe and from the front. The “Used To Love You” chart-topper paired the ensemble with glittery lace-up boots and opted for a bold red lip. The sequined top covered her neck, and it seems that she didn’t apply many accessories. Stefani was arched forward, belting one of her songs.

For Zappos Theater’s caption, they asked fans to comment with the orange emoji if they are coming to see Stefani in Vegas. They put the hashtag “JustAGirlVegas” and credited the photographer, Peter Gaunt.

“I Was there last February, celebrating my bday @gwenstefani style! Coming back this February to do the same!!!!” one user wrote.

“I was there in 2019 and will be back in 2020! Love you @gwenstefani,” another shared.

“I traveled from Colombia???????? last October just to watch her, was really amazing one of the best nights in my life Thanks @zappostheater for bringing her back,” a third fan remarked.

“I saw Gwen last October and it was so incredible! I Totally would come back if I could,” a fourth user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani will perform her final shows in Sin City in February and May.

Her set list consists of songs from her solo career and from when she rose to fame as the lead singer in the 1990s band No Doubt.

Stefani performs a total of 23 songs and includes a few familiar covers.