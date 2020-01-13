Jared Leto Turns Into A ‘Pseudo-Vampire’ In New ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Jared Leto has a new movie with Sony Pictures called Morbius, and the first trailer has just been released.

The film focuses on a living vampire named Morbius (played by Jared in the film), who was known as an enemy of Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics. He was also known as Dr. Morbius, who was a Nobel Prize-winning doctor who had a rare blood condition that needs a cure in order to live.

When Dr. Morbius “found” the cure to his disease, he accidentally turned himself into a “pseudo-vampire,” gaining vampire bat-like qualities, including echolocation and thirst for blood, as well as superhuman physical characteristics, flight, clairvoyance, immortality, among others.

The trailer shows Jared as Morbius, who works as a biochemist who treats people while also looking for the cure to his blood disease. He does various experiments, until one day, he went to a cave full of bats, cuts himself with a dagger, then held his wounded hand up for the bats to devour. Little did he know that the process made him into a “living vampire,” and a vengeful one at that.

According to Collider, Sony Entertainment started production and filming of Morbius in February of 2019. While it is big news, especially with Jared as the main character, details have been kept confidential, and as per the same publication, the film will most likely show the origin of the character such as his past life and transformation and not as a villain in the Spider-Man series.

The film’s latest trailer was uploaded to YouTube today, and after only a few hours of being live, the video gained more than 450,000 views. It also amassed over 40,000 likes from avid MCU fans around the world and received about 1,000 dislikes as some viewers might still be skeptical about the new film.

Jared will be joined by Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Morbius’s fiancé, Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, someone who has the same rare blood disease as Morbius, and Jared Smith who plays Morbius’s mentor and whose character name is yet to be revealed.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor previously portrayed Joker, the infamous DC Comics villain in Suicide Squad in 2016. It was reported by E! News that when Jared was “getting into character,” he terrified his co-actors with “gifts” such as a live rat whom he gave to Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn. He also gave bullets to Will Smith, who played Deadshot, as well as a dead pig to the entire cast during rehearsal.