‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Slap-Happy Brooke Strikes Again

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview shows that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will dish out a cheek-burning slap. Of course, there’s only one lady who will infuriate Brooke enough to deserve such treatment, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are about to make up. Brooke and Ridge had been separated for a long time and were heading toward divorce. However, they both want to give their marriage another chance because they are still in love. But one little conversation may derail their reunion.

Ridge Confesses To Brooke About Shauna

Ridge will tell Brooke that he and Shauna have indulged in some kissing.

“Our friendship crossed the line. We kissed,” the dressmaker admits.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Brooke will be furious. She never thought that Ridge would be interested in anyone other than her. She will conveniently forget how she’s treated him and his children in the last few months. Brooke will become enraged when she finds out that Ridge and Shauna had something going on.

“I’m not going to let Shauna hijack my future with you,” Brooke will declare.

She won’t let Shauna steal her man and plans on confronting the former Vegas showgirl.

Quinn Doles Out Advice

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has been watching Ridge and Shauna grow closer over the last few months. From the start, she encouraged Shauna to make her move on her stepson.

“If they do end up splitting up, you’ll be there to comfort him,” she will tell Shauna.

Quinn has never liked Brooke and will be glad if she and Ridge get a divorce.

Slap-Happy Brooke Logan Strikes Shauna Fulton

Brooke will angrily confront Shauna. She won’t have Shauna destroying her marriage. From the time that Shauna moved to L.A., she had a feeling that Shauna was after Ridge, and now she has been proved right.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Brooke will scream at Shauna, “Stop throwing yourself at a man who doesn’t want you!”

Of course, Brooke will place all the blame on Shauna. She refuses to believe that Ridge had anything to do with their fling and blames Shauna for everything.

“That’s funny because the way he kisses me says otherwise.”

The Bold and the Beautiful promo then shows Brooke slapping Shauna with all her might. In the background, Quinn seems stunned. Brooke doesn’t play with people who threaten her relationships or family. As far as she’s concerned, she is just defending her marriage.

The Inquisitr reports that it won’t be long before Brooke and Quinn are at each other’s throats. Quinn won’t let her friend be mistreated, and they will declare war on each other.